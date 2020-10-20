NHC Corpus Christi nurse earns distinction with MHS nursing leadership award

Photo By Dale Davis | Christine Yuhas, a registered nurse currently serving as the Infection Prevention and...... read more read more Photo By Dale Davis | Christine Yuhas, a registered nurse currently serving as the Infection Prevention and Control Nurse at Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi, was recently selected as this year’s winner of the Military Heath System Civilian Nursing Leadership Award. The Civilian Nursing Leadership Award acknowledges and honors civilian registered nurses who have demonstrated exemplary leadership and skill resulting in noteworthy clinical or administrative accomplishments. see less | View Image Page

A registered nurse at Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi was recently selected as this year’s winner of the Military Heath System Civilian Nursing Leadership Award.



Christine Yuhas has worked in the medical community for more than 35 years and currently serves as the Infection Prevention and Control Nurse at NHC Corpus Christi.



Through the COVID-19 pandemic, Yuhas has served as the primary advisor in the delivery of healthcare for the clinic’s COVID-19 task force, developing Personal Protective Equipment guidelines, conducting risk assessments of command operations and training clinic Sailors and staff in COVID-19 specimen collection.



“This award is truly a testament to Mrs. Yuhas’ leadership, experience and dedication to service,” said Capt. Eric Evans, Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi Commanding Officer. “Her expertise has been invaluable as the command continues to execute infection control mitigation strategies while keeping force health protection its top priority.”



Capt. Julie Darling, Assistant Director for Career Plans at the Navy’s Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) informed Yuhas of the award in a message sent October 11.



“This is a significant achievement and a testament to your leadership, community service, and commitment to enhancing the role of nursing,” Darling said in the message. “You are an outstanding nurse leader and highly deserving of this prestigious MHS award.”



Yuhas, who has served at NHC Corpus Christi since 2016, said being named this year’s recipient is unexpected and humbling, but tells her that her work is helping the command excel.



“I think this award in an affirmation to continue our current path of readiness, resilience and relevance,” Yuhas said. “At the end of the day, this award means that I’m going to try even harder and ensure that I do everything I can to make this command successful.”



