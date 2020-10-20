Courtesy Photo | Official portrait of Command Chief Master Sgt. Denny Richardson, New York National...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Official portrait of Command Chief Master Sgt. Denny Richardson, New York National Guard State Command Chief. (U.S. Air National Guard photo) see less | View Image Page

My name is Command Chief Master Sgt. Denny Richardson and I am honored to be selected as the New York Air National Guard State Command Chief. I am also extremely excited to begin the next stage of this journey.



As I settle in to this position, my main focus will be the development of the force and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture as we continue to build a better force for tomorrow. I would like to share some thoughts with you about the opportunities and challenges I see ahead of us.



Whether we are in the Army or Air National Guard, or the Naval Militia or New York Guard, we all share the same established military standards of mission effectiveness, professional development, military readiness, training and organizational morale. These are all critical parts in ensuring we remain ready and relevant.



The charge to all of us is to execute the mission, lead people, organizational improvement and the efficient management of resources.



Executing the mission means being ready to fight America’s wars, deploy at a moment’s notice and conduct domestic operations.



We members of the the New York National Guard, are entrusted with the safety of our nation and supporting the local community.



These essential tasking’s are obtainable because of the comprehensive character development of our members who practice ethical leadership.



Our force must remain healthy physically, mentally, financially and spiritually to enhance mission effectiveness.



We all have the responsibility to defend our homeland, fight wars abroad and be ready to respond to civil support operations.



Our talent and standards must remain at a high level, built on a solid foundation of positive behaviors that will enable us to reach our full potential and accomplish current and future mission sets.



Every member has a role and plays a part in successful mission execution. We must be a viable and competent Total Force component capable of deploying near and far. How we recruit, train, and retain talent is essential in executing the mission.



Leading people is a critical element in successful mission execution.



Our members are the cornerstone of our operation and must be mentored, developed, and treated with respect and dignity.



We must exhaust all opportunities to ensure our members are developed and shaped to become 21st century leaders.



We must endorse a culture built on a solid foundation of trust and respect established by credible relationships.



We must develop a safe and inclusive ethos, connecting a diverse force, which will allow all members the opportunity to reach full potential.



Leadership at all levels must clearly communicate expectations and hold themselves and members accountable through fair and consistent enforcement of principles.



Our standard must be an environment built on professionalism and respect. We are only as successful as the people we lead.



Remember the phrase “mission first but people always.” Listen, learn, lead!



With the fiscal constraints we continue to face, we are required to be responsible stewards in managing resources.



The management of resources is critical to leading people, executing the mission and improving the New York National Guard enterprise.



Taking full advantage of innovation through diversity and empowerment is one avenue that will assist us in our efforts in effectively managing resources.



With diversity comes creativity.



A diverse force is a creative force, bringing different ideas from various viewpoints which will enhance the team’s ability to be innovative. This innovation is the key to our future success, allowing us to be effective in how we mange resources and conduct business.



As leaders we are required to foster an environment that empowers members to bring forward new concepts in how we conduct operations, we are obligated to influence change.



As a 21st century fighting force, the New York National Guard must continue to evolve in this uncertain environment, increasing our relevancy to the DoD and the National Guard.



Gen. Charles Brown, the chief of staff of the Air Force summarizes this issue when he says, “Accelerate change or lose.”



Change is a constant and all members have equity in ensuring we are postured efficiently to meet the demands of today and tomorrow.

Change creates opportunity. Change makes space for creativity, innovation and bold leadership. Change insures we keep moving towards crafting efficient operations to meet the demands of our leaders and the American citizen. Embrace change and together we will make a difference.



“One Team…One Focus…Together…We are the New York National Guard”