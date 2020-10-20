U.S. Army South begins 36th annual U.S., Brazil army-to-army staff talks

Photo By Leanne Thomas | Maj. Gen. Daniel R. Walrath (right), commanding General, U.S. Army South, greets Brig....... read more read more Photo By Leanne Thomas | Maj. Gen. Daniel R. Walrath (right), commanding General, U.S. Army South, greets Brig. Gen. Otávio Rodrigues de Miranda Filho (left), 5th deputy chief of staff of the Brazilian Army and the head of delegation for Brazil during the U.S., Brazil army-to-army staff talks at Army South Headquarters, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Oct. 20. The U.S. Army Staff Talks Program serves as a bilateral engagement for military discussion between respective armies. This year marks the 36th time the U.S. Army and the Brazilian Army have met for staff talks, which is a weeklong series of meetings held to strengthen professional partnerships and increase interaction between armies. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – U.S. Army South hosted an opening ceremony to officially begin U.S. and Brazil army-to-army staff talks, a weeklong series of meetings held to strengthen professional partnerships and increase interaction between armies, at the Army South headquarters Oct. 20.



The U.S. Army Staff Talks Program serves as a bilateral engagement for military discussion between respective armies. This year marks the 36th time the U.S. Army and the Brazilian Army have met for staff talks, which has been instrumental in enhancing the interoperability and cooperation between the two partners.



“On behalf of the Chief of Staff of the Army, General James McConville, I am deeply honored and proud to have this opportunity to continue strengthening our enduring army-to-army partnership,” said Maj. Gen. Daniel R. Walrath, commanding general, U.S. Army South. “These talks continue to develop our army-to-army partnership and, as of last year, with our newest non-major NATO ally.”



These staff talks serve as the U.S. Army’s premier annual engagement for U.S. Army South, Brazilian planners and key leaders to discuss and prepare bilateral security cooperation agreed-to-actions for approval by both armies.



“As we adapt to the COVID environment, our armies continue to demonstrate flexibility, agility and adaptability to address these new challenges while maintaining our strategic relationship,” said Walrath. “These staff talks embody the deep partnership between our armies, which was forged during the difficult Italian Campaign of World War II.”



Through cooperative activities such as staff talks, staff exchanges, combined exercises and other professional military activities, the U.S. Army and Brazilian Army can collectively meet complex global threats and challenges for a safer, more secure hemisphere.



“We will continue the security cooperation momentum our armies began during World War II that has been nurtured over the past 35 years through these bilateral staff talks, which strengthen our partnership, enhance regional security and improve the readiness and interoperability of our two armies,” said Walrath. “I look forward to a very productive week as we reaffirm our commitment and further solidify our partnership.”