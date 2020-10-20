DISA, JFHQ-DODIN celebrate US Navy’s 245th birthday

DISA and JFHQ-DODIN celebrated the U.S. Navy’s 245th birthday during a ceremony aired on DISA social media sites Tuesday, Oct. 13.



The theme for the Navy birthday celebration was “Victory at Sea” and focused on the U.S. Navy’s role in winning the war in the Pacific during World War II.



Capt. Johnny Lee Turner, the military deputy of the DISA Infrastructure Directorate, and Master Chief Petty Officer Aaron C. Franks, the JFHQ-DODIN senior enlisted leader, organized the ceremony.



Chief Petty Officer Dwight S. Durant, the JFHQ-DODIN J2 senior enlisted leader, served as the master of ceremonies and Chaplain Lt. Jeffrey E. Spindle from Cryptologic Warfare Group Six gave the invocation.



“This year, we’re celebrating the Navy’s 245th birthday virtually around the world together,” said Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael M. Gilday in pre-recorded remarks with his wife, Linda Gilday. “Today, sailors stand the watch from the Western Atlantic to the South China Sea and from the High North to the South Pacific. Your Navy enables prosperity 2/7/365 at home and aboard, by helping to keep the maritime commons open and free.”



Vice Adm. John Mustin, the commander of the U.S. Naval Reserve, was the guest speaker at the ceremony. Mustin talked about his grandfather, Vice Adm. Lloyd Mustin, and his service in the Pacific during World War II. The Mustin family has served in the U.S. Navy for more than a century and the guided missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) is named after his great grandfather, grandfather, father and uncle.



“USS Mustin is patrolling the waters of the 7th Fleet in the Pacific today, ensuring freedom of the seas and maintaining the international norms and rules-based order we and the rest of the world have to come to rely upon,” said Mustin.



The U.S. Naval Reserve chief also thanked DISA and JFHQ-DODIN for enabling lethality and empowering mission readiness across every warfighting domain.



“I’ll take this opportunity to reinforce that every one of DISA’s former and current team members is important to our warfighting effort,” said Mustin. “A central enabling function to any effective warfighting team is command, control and communication – your specialty.”



During the ceremony, DISA Director and JFHQ-DODIN Commander Navy Vice Adm. Nancy A. Norton said the U.S. Navy has played an instrumental role in every conflict since 1775.



“American sailors have taken the fight to our enemies since before our nation was founded,” said Norton. “There is no greater sign of American resolve to our friends and foes than a U.S. Navy strike group showing up to support our objectives.



“In the Pacific theater during World War II, the U.S. Navy demonstrated how critical sea power is to winning wars,” said Norton. “From Midway to Lyete Gulf to Okinawa, American sailors delivered victory at sea when our nation needed it the most. Today’s sailors proudly uphold that legacy of honor, courage and commitment during today’s era of great power competition.”



Norton also thanked the sailors who serve at DISA and JFHQ-DODIN.



“In addition to our outstanding surface, submarine, aviation, special operations and expeditionary sailors, the U.S. Navy has some of our nation’s premier information warriors, fighting in the cyber domain every day,” said Norton. “Here at DISA and Joint Force Headquarters-DODIN, sailors serve alongside soldiers, airmen, Marines, coast guardsmen, civilians and contractors. Together, they are the trusted provider to connect and protect the warfighter in cyberspace.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.20.2020 Date Posted: 10.20.2020 14:41 Story ID: 381336 Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DISA, JFHQ-DODIN celebrate US Navy’s 245th birthday, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.