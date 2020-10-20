DISA Joint Operations Center holds change of command ceremony

The Defense Information Systems Agency Joint Operations Center conducted a change of command ceremony, Sept. 14, at DISA Headquarters.



Navy Capt. Rick Larson assumed command of the DJOC from Navy Capt. Matthew Labert during the ceremony.



DISA Director and Commander JFHQ-DODIN Navy Vice Adm. Nancy A. Norton hosted the ceremony where physical distancing was maintained.



Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Christopher Perkins, the DJOC senior enlisted leader, served as the master of ceremonies and DISA and JFHQ-DODIN Chaplain Army Col. Robert Nay provided the invocation.



“I can’t think of a more qualified officer to build on Capt. Labert’s legacy of excellence and take on this important challenge than Capt. Rick Larson,” said Norton.



Larson came to the DISA JOC after serving as the assistant chief of staff for Information Warfare at the Navy Warfare Development Center. A career Navy space and electronic warfare officer, Larson has served all over the world, from U.S. Strategic Command in Omaha, Nebraska, to U.S. 2nd Fleet in Norfolk, Virginia.



“We have a critically important mission to provide combat support to soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines who are in harm’s way,” said Larson. “We will strive for excellence to ensure they can achieve their mission objectives. I’ve already seen what you are capable of doing … I know you are up to the challenge, and I look forward to taking on that challenge with you.”



Labert participated in the ceremony via the Commercial Virtual Remote environment.



During his two years in the DJOC, Labert exercised tactical command and control over DISA’s $24 billion enterprise network across 28 DISA field elements, supporting nearly 4 million users, 17,000 mission-essential circuits, 2,500 applications, 180,000 mobile devices and 65 petabytes of information.



Labert, who is retiring after 24 years in the Navy, talked about the work the DJOC performs every day.



“The DJOC operates on a global scale and deals with every part of the DISA catalog, past and present,” said Labert. “At some point, every program, every technology and every change that DISA makes will be seen in the DJOC and they do it all 24/7 and 365 days a year.



“At DISA, we say mission first, people always and I saw that every day at the DJOC,” he said. “I can’t think of one entity in DISA that touches so much of the enterprise and embodies the DISA motto more than the DISA Joint Operations Center.”



Norton said the DISA JOC played a critical role in helping the agency to respond to the pandemic while supporting warfighters around the world.



“The DISA JOC is where some of our most important work happens,” said Norton. “It’s where we command, operate and defend DISA’s portion of the Defense Information Network, where we provide global connectivity for our combatant commands, agencies and national leaders and where we command and control all DISA resources during all circumstances. It is my eyes and ears every day around the world.



“To the DISA JOC team assembled today and watching this online, thank you for your tireless commitment to excellence and for all you do to ensure that our high stakes mission is successful, each and every day for our warfighters and allies, whether on the frontlines physically or on the digital frontlines.”

