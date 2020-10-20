Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Policing critical to Arctic strategy

    KEFLAVIK, ICELAND

    10.20.2020

    Courtesy Story

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    KEFLAVIK, Iceland--U.S. Airmen and F-15C/D Eagle fighter aircraft assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, are deployed to Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, in support of peacetime NATO Air Police missions in the region.

    Iceland’s geography makes it a key NATO ally, with its strategic remote radar and communication sites, providing 24/7/365 air surveillance for continued Allied operations in the Arctic.

    “The Arctic is among the world’s most strategically significant regions,” said Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett.

    Seven out of eight Arctic nations are NATO members or enhanced opportunity partners.

    Its increased strategic importance, coupled with allied force’s significant regional investment, demands enhanced interoperability. Operations and exercises like the NATO Air Police mission, uphold international rule-based order, and maintain a steadfast layer of collective defense for all allied Arctic members.

    The United States Air Force will provide intercept and air defense capabilities to meet Iceland’s operational needs and provide domain vigilance over the Arctic area of responsibility for the month of October.

