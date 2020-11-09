In Remembrance of Those We Lost on 9/11

Like Dec. 7, 1941, today recalls a day that changed the course of history.



On Sept. 11, 2001, 19 years ago today, 2,977 people lost their lives during a violent attack on the universal ideals of freedom, democracy, and our sovereign territory.



Today, as we carry on the eternal memory of those innocents who perished, we also acknowledge the toll the war on terror extracts from service members and their families. To our Armed Forces – whether active duty, Reserve or National Guard, and their loved ones – our Nation and the Navy Reserve is grateful for your commitment, sacrifice, and patriotism. For securing peace and safety from those that threatened us after Sept. 11, and to bring them to justice, there has never been a more fitting description than “all gave some, and some gave all.”



The Navy Reserve leadership team and I are particularly grateful and proud of the many Reserve Sailors who also contributed in their civilian capacity – in public safety, emergency and other national responses on 9/11. It was truly a team effort.



Today, our Navy is preparing for tomorrow’s threats, but this is a day to reflect on the sacrifices of those who were impacted by the horrific acts 19 years ago, including many who still wear the uniform.



Take pride in your service and know that your contribution to the most capable, potent, and integrated Reserve Force the world has ever known is appreciated. I’m proud to serve with every one of you.



Now, Let's Get Busy.

