Bluejacket of the Quarter: Yeoman 3rd Class Samantha Monreal

Courtesy Photo | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Oct. 16, 2020) A photo of Yeoman 3rd Class Samantha Monreal, from...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Oct. 16, 2020) A photo of Yeoman 3rd Class Samantha Monreal, from Waukegan, Illinois, Naval Station Great Lakes’ Bluejacket of the Quarter. Naval Station Great Lakes announced their Sailors of the Quarter in an awards ceremony October 8, 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nick Scott) see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Oct. 20, 2020) – Naval Station Great Lakes announced their Sailors of the Quarter in an awards ceremony October 8, 2020.

Yeoman 3rd Class Samantha Monreal, from Waukegan, Illinois, was named Bluejacket of the Quarter for Great Lakes. Monreal is a part of Great Lakes’ administrative department. She has been in the Navy for over two years and aboard Great Lakes for a year and a half.

“It is an honor to be recognized as [Great Lakes’] Bluejacket of the Quarter and it feels even better knowing that I have all of the encouragement and support from my department leaders,” said Monreal

Monreal works in the command suite, handling correspondence and scheduling for the executive and commanding officers. As the secondary command pay and personnel administrator (CPPA), she aids Sailors in their PCS and transfer. She also works as a Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) victim advocate and Assistant Command Fitness Leader (CFL).

“My favorite part is getting to learn something new, and there is always something new to learn or catch up on,” said Monreal.

For more news from Naval Station Great Lakes, visit www.dvidshub.net/unit/NSGLPA or www.facebook.com/NavalStationGreatLakes.