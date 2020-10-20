Sailor of the Quarter: Retail Services Specialist 1st Class Opeyemi Akintide

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Oct. 20, 2020) – Naval Station Great Lakes announced their Sailors of the Quarter in an awards ceremony October 8, 2020.

Retail Services Specialist 1st Class Opeyemi Akintide, from New York, was named Sailor of the Quarter for Great Lakes. Akintide is Great Lakes’ emergency operations center leading petty officer and watch team lead as well as the command’s urinalysis program coordinator (UPC) and command fitness leader (CFL). He has been in the Navy for 12 years and aboard Great Lakes for one year.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to be selected as the Sailor of the Quarter,” said Akintide “The support of my peers, leadership and junior Sailors in the command is what led to this recognition. Thanks to everyone.”

Akintide and his team are responsible for emergency preparedness, tracking, and response. They aid in the training of all duty personnel as well as the incident management team (IMT). As UPC, he manages the command's urinalysis program and is an advisor to the Commanding Officer on all matters relating to urinalysis to include policy, procedure, collection, and sample transport. As CFL, he runs the physical readiness program, maintaining the physical fitness standards for the command.

“Standing the watch is my favorite part of the job,” said Akintide. “To me, standing watch in the EOC is one of my most gratifying moments at work. It is the one time when the CO’s priorities rests solemnly in my hands especially after hours and on the weekends. I like the challenge of knowing an emergency can arise spontaneously and I must be ready to respond and save lives if need be.”

