Junior Sailor of the Quarter: Quartermaster 2nd Class Erica Carter

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Oct. 20, 2020) – Naval Station Great Lakes announced their Sailors of the Quarter in an awards ceremony October 8, 2020.

Quartermaster 2nd Class Erica Carter, from Milton, Florida, was named Junior Sailor of the Quarter for Great Lakes. Krecko works as a supervisor within Great Lakes’ first lieutenant department. She has been in the Navy for seven years and aboard Great Lakes for over two years.

“I am grateful for being recognized as [Junior Sailor] of the Quarter,” said Carter. “I worked hard for the last two years I’ve been on board but I believe this was my preeminent quarter. I strive to be a good role model, mentor and sailor. Being able to add [Junior Sailor] of the Quarter under my belt is an honor.”

Carter mentors 15 Sailors in her department as they perform maintenance and maintain the cleanliness and material readiness of the installation. . As Command United Services Military Apprenticeship Program (USMAP) Coordinator, QM2 acts as the command’s subject matter expert on the Department of Labor Apprenticeship Program for military members. She also is one of the command’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) victim advocates.

“My favorite part about my job at Great Lakes is being there for Sailors who are transitioning to the fleet or transitioning to civilian life,” said Carter.

