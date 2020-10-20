SDDC welcomes new chief of staff, deputy commander

The Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command recently welcomed new leadership to the headquarters command group with the arrival of a new chief of staff and deputy commander.



Together, Col. Stephen M. York and Col. Joseph R. Morrow bring a combined 59 years of Army service along with a wealth of knowledge and experience to the organization.



York is the command’s new chief of staff. He comes to SDDC from the Red River Army Depot in Texarkana, Texas, where he served as commander. A Soldier since 1989, York joined the Army Reserves as an infantryman. From there, he commissioned in 1993 and has served in a variety of logistics command and staff positions.



An Ohio State fan and Harley rider, York is no stranger to SDDC, having previously commanded the 840th Transportation Battalion in Iraq and Kuwait.



In his role as chief of staff, he says one of his initial goals is to continue to navigate and guide the command through the COVID environment.



“I want to continue to help our employees manage our way through COVID-19 and put us on a path to continue to effectively support the commander, our brigades and our customers,” he said. “It’s our job to ensure the staff and commands pivot in support of that change while remaining effective and successful.”



Morrow, the new deputy commander, joins SDDC from 8th Army in the Republic of Korea, where he served as the G4 Sustainment Chief. He received his commission in 1992 from the University of Dubuque in Dubuque, Iowa.



A career logistics officer, Morrow has served in command and leadership positions from platoon leader to brigade commander and says he looks forward to applying his tactical, operational, and strategic military experience in multifunctional logistics to the technical aspects of SDDC’s surface movement mission.



He has a vision for the organization in the years ahead and is already working to achieve that goal.



“As deputy commander,” said Morrow, “I will focus on the linkage between strategic futures and current operational readiness, working with the team to develop a common operating picture of the present-day surface movement integration and synchronization. This will provide vital information that will help shape the strategic future here at SDDC.”



Although this is Morrow’s first assignment with SDDC, he has previously worked with the command on many occasions. His experiences, he said, were always positive.



“The support I have received from this organization has been amazing. I feel honored to be a member and part of the future of this professional organization.”

