Navy Kicks Off Naval Sustainment System Supply

Vice Chief of Naval Operations (VCNO) Adm. William Lescher welcomed top Navy leaders Oct. 19 to kick off the Naval Sustainment System (NSS) – Supply steering group. NSS-Supply seeks to streamline the Navy’s supply chains to decrease maintenance turnaround times, increase end-to-end velocity of spares, and reduce costs.



Commander, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Rear Adm. Peter Stamatapoulos will lead NSS-Supply going forward. The steering group will meet periodically to define wins, evaluate metrics, and seek areas of improvement.



“NSS-Supply is a new approach-- a cross-domain ‘mission partner’ approach to coordinate and integrate our supply chains end to end,” Stamatopoulos said. “We will take control of our supply chains and, as a leadership team, set the strategic conditions required for mission performance.”



“To create the supply chain performance we need, it’s imperative that we align and manage supply chains differently, no longer accepting uncoordinated and fragmented decision-making,” said Lescher.



Stamatopoulos briefed his NSS-Supply vision to develop a strategic scale framework to create the supply chain performance the Navy needs not only to fight tonight, but also for the future fight.



“Leveraging lessons learned from other Navy performance initiatives, particularly NSS-Aviation, we benchmarked the Navy against best-in-class industrial companies, which also sustain globally deployed equipment and operate complex supply chains,” Stamatopoulos said. “The commercial benchmarks have revealed gaps in Navy business functions and opportunities for improvement. We can close these gaps through better orchestration, integration and synchronization across the supply chains.”



Supply chains in the 21st century are increasingly global, interconnected, and intensely competitive. NSS-Supply aims to incorporate expert leadership, engagement, and alignment from a whole-of-Navy approach to initiate a multi-year journey, which focuses on pursuing an increase in organic repair; achieving better-than-industry time to move parts; managing cash in new ways to maximize readiness; expanding completion with suppliers while deepening supplier partnerships; increasing predictability; and integrating existing supply chain resources toward a common goal.



“NSS-Supply is fundamentally about driving substantially improved performance across the entire Navy using the lever of high performing supply chains. This work requires strong leadership and broad, aggressive, engagement and support across the Navy,” said Lescher.



NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter. NAVSUP is headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

