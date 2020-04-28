Grissom holds Arbor Day celebration

There’s an old saying that the best time to plant a tree is 20 years ago, and with that in mind shovels were lifted and dirt was turned.



Civilians and Airmen from Grissom gathered April 24th during an Arbor Day celebration to plant a Kwanzan Cherry tree dedicated to the principals of the Arbor Day Foundation.



Each year Arbor Day is celebrated on the last Friday of April.



“The celebration of Arbor Day gives us all an opportunity to learn about trees and take positive action to make the world a better place,” said Col. Scott Russell, 434th Mission Support Group commander. “Coming to work at Grissom with its beautiful tree-lined campus, walkways and roads uplifts us and provides a scenic and serene work environment.”



The Kwanzan Cherry tree planted is a flowering, fast growing tree that has a dark flower resembling a small rose.



Russell added that the trees are just one of many examples of how Grissom remains an environment friendly asset to the local community.



“We hope that as [the Kwanzan Cherry tree] matures its beauty will be recognized by members of team Grissom, and it will add to our legacy of being environmentally friendly and dedicated to the principles of the Arbor Day Foundation," added Russell.



In addition to planting a tree on base, Grissom handed out more than 200 trees for members to plant on their own properties.



Grissom is the KC-135 unit in the Air Force Reserve Command, Airmen and aircraft from the 434th ARW routinely deploy around the world in support of the Air Force mission and U.S. strategic objectives.



