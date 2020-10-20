Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JSSD-K range day builds relationships, promotes readiness

    JSSD-K range day builds relationships, promotes readiness

    Photo By Senior Airman Monica Roybal | U.S. Army Soldiers, U.S. Air Force Airmen and Canadian Armed Forces members pose for a...... read more read more

    UDAIRI RANGE, KUWAIT

    10.20.2020

    Story by Senior Airman Monica Roybal 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Members assigned to the Joint Special Operation Forces Support Detachment-Kuwait hosted a range day for mission-essential partners at the Udairi Range Complex, Kuwait, Oct. 12, 2020.

    JSSD-K members instructed participants from the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, the 387th Air Expeditionary Squadron, Camp Canada and Camp Moreell, on SOF weapon operations.

    “This was a truly unique opportunity to get up close with special operations weapons,” said U.S. Army Master Sgt. Christopher Name, JSSD-K ammunitions noncommissioned officer in charge. “Beyond day-to-day obligations, hosting events such as this enforce the importance of meeting our fully mission capable goals, posturing (Special Operations Command Central) operators for success and building our knowledge of these weapons systems to better understand and align with the operators’ missions.”

    Name explained that not only are the weapons fired during the event vital to supporting missions in the area of responsibility, but a range day can help maintain complete readiness in the capability of the SOCCENT forces.

    Participants learned how to safely handle SOF weapons, including the MK-13 single grenade launcher, the MK-47 automatic grenade launcher, the Barrett .50-caliber rifle, the MK-48 machine gun, the M240B machine gun, the Beretta M-9 pistol and the Glock 9mm pistol.

    “Relationships are key to providing the support JSSD-K is responsible for,” Name continued. “This cemented the unity and camaraderie needed with all of the mission partners across the joint and multi-national battle space that falls under the SOCCENT network.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2020
    Date Posted: 10.20.2020 05:23
    Story ID: 381286
    Location: UDAIRI RANGE, KW 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JSSD-K range day builds relationships, promotes readiness, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    fire
    Camp Buehring
    range
    shooting
    M240B
    386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron
    386th Air Expeditionary Wing
    readiness
    weapons
    386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron
    386th AEW
    grenade launcher
    Canadian Armed Forces
    386th ECES
    Camp Moreell
    MK-48
    Beretta M-9
    MK-13
    387th AES
    Udairi Range Complex
    386th ESFS
    387th Air Expeditionary Squadron
    JSSD-K
    Joint Special Operation Forces Support Detachment-Kuwait
    Camp Canada
    MK-47
    Barrett .50-caliber
    Glock 9mm

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT