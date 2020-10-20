JSSD-K range day builds relationships, promotes readiness

Members assigned to the Joint Special Operation Forces Support Detachment-Kuwait hosted a range day for mission-essential partners at the Udairi Range Complex, Kuwait, Oct. 12, 2020.



JSSD-K members instructed participants from the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, the 387th Air Expeditionary Squadron, Camp Canada and Camp Moreell, on SOF weapon operations.



“This was a truly unique opportunity to get up close with special operations weapons,” said U.S. Army Master Sgt. Christopher Name, JSSD-K ammunitions noncommissioned officer in charge. “Beyond day-to-day obligations, hosting events such as this enforce the importance of meeting our fully mission capable goals, posturing (Special Operations Command Central) operators for success and building our knowledge of these weapons systems to better understand and align with the operators’ missions.”



Name explained that not only are the weapons fired during the event vital to supporting missions in the area of responsibility, but a range day can help maintain complete readiness in the capability of the SOCCENT forces.



Participants learned how to safely handle SOF weapons, including the MK-13 single grenade launcher, the MK-47 automatic grenade launcher, the Barrett .50-caliber rifle, the MK-48 machine gun, the M240B machine gun, the Beretta M-9 pistol and the Glock 9mm pistol.



“Relationships are key to providing the support JSSD-K is responsible for,” Name continued. “This cemented the unity and camaraderie needed with all of the mission partners across the joint and multi-national battle space that falls under the SOCCENT network.”

Date Taken: 10.20.2020 Date Posted: 10.20.2020 Location: UDAIRI RANGE, KW