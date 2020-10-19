C-130s arrive, support Aviation Detachment Rotation 21.1

Airmen and C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron, 86th Airlift Wing, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, are participating in bilateral training with the Polish Air Force during Aviation Detachment Rotation 21.1 in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve at 33rd Airlift Base, Powidz, Poland.



During the rotation, U.S. and Polish Air Forces will conduct training focused on maintaining joint readiness while building interoperability capabilities.



Our rotational force presence in Poland allows the United States and its allies to respond to threats and support global operations.

