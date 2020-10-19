Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    C-130s arrive, support Aviation Detachment Rotation 21.1

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    10.19.2020

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Waller 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    Airmen and C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron, 86th Airlift Wing, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, are participating in bilateral training with the Polish Air Force during Aviation Detachment Rotation 21.1 in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve at 33rd Airlift Base, Powidz, Poland.

    During the rotation, U.S. and Polish Air Forces will conduct training focused on maintaining joint readiness while building interoperability capabilities.

    Our rotational force presence in Poland allows the United States and its allies to respond to threats and support global operations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2020
    Date Posted: 10.20.2020 06:39
    Story ID: 381284
    Location: POWIDZ, PL 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-130s arrive, support Aviation Detachment Rotation 21.1, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    Republic of Poland (Poland)

    TAGS

    Airmen
    USEUCOM
    Poland
    Air Force
    C130
    Powidz
    AvDet
    Aviation Detachment Rotation
    33rd Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT