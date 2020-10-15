Camp Lemonnier Invites International Partners to Medical Seminar

The Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF) at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) invited international partners to a presentation entitled, “Front-line Care of COVID-19,” held on base, October 15, 2020.



Major Timothy Ori, MD, U.S. Air Force COVID-19 Crisis Response Team, U.S. Navy EMF, and Djibouti Critical Care Air Transport Team Instructor, spoke to guests about the latest recommendations with regard to the care of COVID-19, including current medication and critical care management guidelines.



Ori is a reservist and in his civilian career he is a Centers for the Sustainment of Trauma and Readiness Skill Cincinnati Pulmonary & Critical Care Staff Physician at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio.



“This was an opportunity to meet and establish contact with our international medical partners and share our clinical experience with regard to the care of patients with COVID-19,” said Lt. Cmdr. Niels Hauff, MD, MC, U.S. Navy Director of Surgical Services, assigned to CLDJ EMF.



In addition to the medical staff from CDLJ and the base’s tenant units, the following guests attended the seminar:



- Chief Petty Officer Marcel Herrmann, Physician Assistant, Germany

- Commander Sebastian Lohberg, Physician, Germany

- Lt. j.g. Nanae Sako, Physician, Japan

- Petty Officer 3rd Class Yuta Kotani, Medical Representative, Japan

- General Patrick Cadot, French Forces Medical Director

- Col. Hervé POMMIER, the director of the French Expeditionary Medical Facility

- Senior Chief Massimiliano Perrella, Nurse, Italy

- Senior Chief Enrico De Crescenzo, Nurse, Italy



The guests also toured the facility during their visit.

EMF, Camp Lemonnier, is the largest US medical facility in the area of responsibility and is prepared to provide critical care for patients with COVID-19, according to Hauff.



Hauff adds that while education was the focus of the meeting it was also an opportunity for developing relationships amongst medical staff of our partner nations.



“It allows the development of relationships and the sharing of clinical capabilities in order to identify areas in which we can partner to provide higher levels of clinical care.”



The presentation is part of monthly continuing medical education seminars held on base. The monthly meetings are hosted by CLDJ EMF for their medical staff and the medical staff of tenant commands on base.



Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti provides, operates, and sustains superior service in support of combat readiness and security of ships, aircraft, detachments and personnel for regional and combatant command requirements, enabling operations and providing stability in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-African Nations relations.

