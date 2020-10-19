Honorable Thomas McCaffery Visits NMFSC

Courtesy Photo | 201019-N-IT566-025 SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Oct. 19, 2020) – Rear Adm. Cynthia Kuehner,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 201019-N-IT566-025 SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Oct. 19, 2020) – Rear Adm. Cynthia Kuehner, commander of Naval Medical Forces Support Command (NMFSC), and Command Master Chief Richard Putnam explains to the Honorable Mr. Thomas McCaffery, assistant secretary of defense for Health Affairs, how NMFSC fits into the Navy medicine mission and how they prepare the medical professional for expeditionary operational challenges. The meeting is part of a three-day visit to the Joint Base San Antonio area in which he met with leaders throughout the area and observed different types of medical training that is conducted in the area. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David Kolmel/Released) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO - FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (Oct. 19, 2020) – The Honorable Thomas McCaffery, assistant secretary of defense for Health Affairs, visited Naval Medical Forces Support Command (NMFSC) headquarters today.

During his visit, McCaffery met with NMFSC leadership to discuss NMFSC’s role in medical training within the Joint Base San Antonio area and beyond.

“It was a privilege to meet with the Honorable Mr. McCaffery,” said Rear Adm. Kuehner, commander of NMFSC. “It was a great opportunity to explain NMFSC’s vital role to medical training not just here, but throughout the Navy medical community.”

The meeting provided a great opportunity to explain how NMFSC is fundamental to the warfighting mission.

“It gave me the opportunity to explain the reach and breathe of NMFSC and how our programs are critical to completing the mission and saving lives,” said Kuehner. “We talked about the education and leadership development of our medical professionals in preparing them for expeditionary operational challenges.”

Kuehner, as the senior Navy officer in the area, represents the Navy for most community events throughout the San Antonio area.

“San Antonio is known as ‘Military City USA’ and it was a great opportunity to explain our role in the community,” said Kuehner.

The meeting was part of McCaffery’s three-day visit to the Joint Base San Antonio area in which he met with leaders throughout the area and observed different types of medical training that is conducted in the area.