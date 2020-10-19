Hawaii Naval Base Seeks Third Party-Financed Energy Solutions

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC), Hawaii, is soliciting innovative proposals from third-party developers to increase installation energy resilience at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) on the island of Oahu.



The intent is to identify one or more developers to plan, finance, construct, own, operate and maintain an energy generation system on three parcels of underutilized JBPHH land totaling approximately 160 acres. The Department of the Navy (DoN) will consider both renewable and non-renewable energy sources that would sell and deliver electricity through the public utility grid and provide the installation with access to reliable, quality power.



The goal is to maximize the energy production, storage, and distribution at the sites, compatible with the operational mission of JBPHH, which is home to Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility – the nation’s largest, most comprehensive Fleet repair and maintenance facility between the West Coast and the Far East.



“The effort will fortify JBPHH in the event of an electrical outage – enabling continuation of mission critical operations at the installation, which is a strategic hub in the Pacific theater,” said Capt. James “Gordie” Meyer, commanding officer, NAVFAC Hawaii. “The access to additional power will also support requirements for future electrical needs -- meaning our installation will be primed with the energy needed to effectively recapitalize our dry docks, our facilities, and our capital equipment to meet the mission of the Air Force and Pacific Fleet ensuring our ships and planes continue operations uninterrupted.”



NAVFAC’s newly reimagined Real Estate Business Line released the request for proposals (RFP) for the Enhanced Use Lease on October 15, giving interested developers until November 13 to respond. The office continues to grow its portfolio of real estate transactions by leveraging unique authorities to partner with the private sector to pursue third-party financing of critical, unfunded installation requirements with greater speed and agility, while safeguarding congressionally appropriated funds for warfighting support.



As in-kind consideration for the outlease of JBPHH property, the DoN seeks the development, delivery, and performance of electrical infrastructure upgrades or other innovative ideas to increase the energy resilience posture of JBPHH. The project aligns with the DoN’s Installation Energy Resilience Strategy, released in March 2020, which emphasizes the need to increase mission capability by integrating a higher degree of energy security at DoN installations.



All materials related to the RFP can be found on the General Services Administration’s System for Award Management (SAM) website at: https://beta.sam.gov/opp/57682264c46d4b56a7c2a361d52dfab8/view?keywords=%22JBPHH%20EUL%20Resilience%22&sort=-relevance&index=&is_active=true&page=1

