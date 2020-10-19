78 runners compete in Fort McCoy Army Ten-Miler event

Courtesy Photo | Runners, including Team McCoy coach Tony Steinhoff, take off for heat 1 of the Army...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Runners, including Team McCoy coach Tony Steinhoff, take off for heat 1 of the Army Ten-Miler race Oct. 11, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Seventy-eight runners participated in the event organized by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. (U.S. Army Photo by Liz Faber, Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Seventy-eight runners participated during the installation’s socially distanced running of the 36th Army Ten-Miler on Oct. 11 at Fort McCoy.



A top team and top male and female runners were named at the end of the event. The top team was the Wisconsin National Guard Marathon Team. One of their athletes, Mason Grundy, had the best Ten-Miler time for a team member at 57:31. Overall, five of the team members finished in the top 10 of the event.



The top male individual, nonteam runner was Brian Butzler, who finished in 58:04. The top female individual, nonteam runner was Mikayla Carkhuff, who finished the race in 1:22:46.



Team McCoy’s Tony Steinhoff finished third overall with a time of 1:03:04, and fellow Team McCoy member Joe Fee finished 12th at 1:14:10. (See more about Team McCoy’s finish on page 11.)



The event was held in cooperation with the overall 36th Army Ten-Miler, Virtual Edition. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers cleared the way for installations and teams to hold their own races through the Army Ten-Miler Runner Experience.



The Army Ten-Miler is conducted by the U.S. Army Military District of Washington and is a 10-mile race that normally starts and finishes near the Pentagon and takes runners through the streets of Washington. Tens of thousands of runners from all 50 states and many foreign countries registered for the 2019 event, making it one of the largest 10-mile road races in the world, according to organizers.



The race’s virtual edition called for teams to compete in a race between Oct. 11 and 18. The race had to be completed in one session from start to finish, and the results will then be submitted to an Army Ten-Miler link and subsequently evaluated by the Army Ten-Miler Timing Company, according to race instructions.



The Fort McCoy race was organized by the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (DFMWR). It include staggered start times for all participants.



Temperature checks were performed before the race began and participation was open to all DFMWR eligible patrons.



For more information about this or similar Fort McCoy events, contact staff at Rumpel Fitness Center.



For more information about the overall Army Ten-Miler, visit https://www.armytenmiler.com.



(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office and the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.)