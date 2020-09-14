Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    50th Anniversary of the Navy Ombudsman Program

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2020

    Commander, Navy Reserve Force   

    On September 14th, 1970, Admiral Elmo Zumwalt Jr. introduced the Navy Family Command Ombudsman Program as a means to address family issues and concerns that are unique to Navy families. And so today, for 50 years, Ombudsmen  have been delivering  world-class  support  and  service  to Navy  families  at every command across the globe.

    Mission success is only achieved through a unified team. The Navy Reserve’s mission to deliver strategic depth and operational capability could not be accomplished  without the vital information link between command leadership and families.  For half a century, Navy Ombudsmen  —  volunteers appointed by  their local  commanding officer  —  have filled the gap by  supporting  mission readiness, assisting  commanders,  responding  to family readiness needs, and facilitating  a strong community network of countless critical services. Ombudsman  efforts allow Sailors and commands to focus on the fight — to be ready for day one of a conflict — while knowing our loves ones have the support they need.  

    On this  program’s golden anniversary,  and for the entire month of September, commands  across  the  Navy and our  Reserve  Force  are proud to  recognize the unique contributions  Navy  Ombudsmen provide our Country. Your impact  and  contributions do not go unnoticed.  You have our  continued  heartfelt appreciation and gratitude  for everything you do. 

    Keep up the great work! 

    Signed — Vice Adm. John B. Mustin, Chief of Navy Reserve, Commander Navy Reserve Force

