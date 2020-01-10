Navy Reserve Announces New Email Delivery Application for the Force

Commander, Navy Reserve Forces Command (CNRFC) announces ForceConnect, an email delivery application providing Navy Reserve leadership, regional coordinators and topic owners the ability to reach thousands of Sailors with a click of a button.



“After logging in to ForceConnect, Reserve Sailors should immediately notice a system that is super easy to navigate,” said Kristi Willis, a CNRFC N6 project manager for ForceConnect. “We’ve taken a modern approach to how we deliver information without compromising any of the functionality that the Reserve Force has grown accustomed to with previous email delivery systems.”



Any Reserve Force Sailor or civilian employee who has logged into myNRH or any of its applications have been automatically registered to receive “all-hands” emails of the highest priority from senior Reserve leadership. For new users, registering for ForceConnect emails through myNRH requires a common access card (CAC). This approach will help eliminate spam and ensure that messages released from ForceConnect reach the appropriate audience.



Topic administrators who send out specialized emails and correspondence through previous Navy Reserve distribution systems have also had their data transferred over to ForceConnect to avoid any disruption in their communication efforts. Regional leaders and office holders around the Force are encouraged to request a topic of their own and to build a subscriber list in order to maximize their reach.



“ForceConnect allows leaders, subject matter experts or those who coordinate programs around the Reserve Force the ability to build an audience and send out correspondence to Sailors who would benefit the most from the information,” said Lt. Cmdr. Adam Demeter, deputy public affairs officer for CNRFC and one of the global administrators for ForceConnect. “This is particularly useful to reach Sailors who may not always have access to an NMCI computer.”



After logging in, users can provide a personal (.com) email address if they wish to receive information on their own device. Users can unsubscribe from ForceConnect altogether by logging into ForceConnect, navigating to their profile and unchecking their primary and any alternate email addresses under “Email Notifications.”



Check out ForceConnect by clicking the link below (CAC enabled).



https://locker.private.navyreserve.navy.mil/forceconnect/#home



For general questions, help with unsubscribing or more information about becoming a topic owner, please email cnrfc_pao@navy.mil.

