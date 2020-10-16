Task Force Illini creates Mobile Training Team to prepare Ukrainian rotational units

The MTT was created in an effort to streamline the process for rotational units coming to Combat Training Center-Yavoriv (CTC-Y). Units coming to Yavoriv have a limited time to learn essential skills such as the Military Decision Making Process (MDMP). By setting the stage in this way, incoming training units can maximize the effectiveness of their time on site.

“Having the opportunity to go to the unit's home training sites and work with them directly allows us to gain a better understanding of their capabilities and limitations. Being able to see how they learn gives us a greater ability to properly adjust accordingly for what they need to accomplish here at CTC-Y,” said Command Sgt. Maj. David Binning, the Advisor Noncommisioned Officer in Charge.

Task Force Illini soldiers were joined by Polish, Lithuanian and Ukrainian personnel to conduct the inaugural training model. With representatives from each battalion, the 58th brigade was the first unit to receive this training.

“By training staff sections on MDMP and the staff structure prior to rotation, the 58th brigade will be able to use more time during the rotation conducting practical exercises using MDMP instead of time spent in the classroom learning MDMP for the first time,” said Maj Douglas McGinnis, brigade level Maneuver Chief for Task Force Illini.

McGinnis used the game of chess to give battalion representatives a better understanding of current and future operations. Opposing teams would plan their moves then both teams moved chess pieces simultaneously. This forced participants to adjust to a dynamic battlefield and gave them an understanding of the war gaming component of the MDMP.

McGinnis says this training also provides a great opportunity to build strong relationships with our international partners from Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine. Cultivating strong bonds and developing friendships is another guiding principle of the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine and Task Force Illini mission.

Task Force Illini is the command element of Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine, which is responsible for training, advising, and mentoring the Ukrainian cadre at Combat Training Center-Yavoriv, Ukraine in order to improve Armed Forces Ukraine’s training capacity and defense capabilities.

