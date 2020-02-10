Navy Reserve Begins to Integrate Records to Improve Orders Processing

Commander, Navy Reserve Forces Command is integrating Active Duty for Operational Support (ADOS), Officer Recall, Mobilization and Demobilization orders into one system.
As part of the improved capabilities being released through Navy Personnel and Pay (NP2), the integration of Reserve orders will give Reserve Sailors the same capability as active Sailors to execute tailored orders checklists and view and print lean orders.
Ongoing data loads will be occurring in advance of the October 15 target date for completion. The largest integration — Sailor Data — has recently integrated about 450,000 Sailor records into NP2. During this data load process, Sailors may receive an email notification indicating their transfer of data has occurred and new orders are available.
“If you received a notification about orders in your email, that means the system is working as intended,” said Capt. Claudia Macon, NP2 Transformation team lead at CNRFC. “The email notification some Sailors receive is only meant to indicate that orders are available to view.”
NP2 uses an agile development methodology, deploying new capabilities each quarter to Sailors and the Navy Human Resource (HR) workforce. When complete, NP2 will be a single, integrated personnel and pay system, providing everything you need in one location using one login, for all Sailors — active or Reserve.
Read more on NP2 updates at: https://www.navyreserve.navy.mil/Portals/35/NP2BulletinNo1_final.pdf.
