Save the date: 434th ARW to host annual awards banquet

It is almost that time of year when the wing gathers to honor Grissom Airmen who exhibit core values and go above and beyond through their commitment to duty.



Nominees, along with family friends and Airmen, are invited to celebrate at the base dining facility during this year’s annual awards banquet.



The event is scheduled for March 7. The cost to attend is $15 for E1-E4, $25 for E5-E9 and $30 for officers and civilians.



Cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m. with dinner served at 8:30 p.m.



Leadership and award nominees will be required to wear their service blues, with the uniform of the day authorized for everyone else in attendance.



“We are trying to make it as similar to last year as possible,” said Master Sgt. Courtney Werth, 72nd Air Refueling Squadron refueling technician.



Similar to the 2019 banquet, there will be no keynote speaker, allowing attendees more of an opportunity to mingle and get to know one another.



“We are looking forward to a night where everyone comes together to have fun and celebrate the accomplishments of our wingmen, “Werth said.



“This is an event we should all want to attend,” said Col. Larry Shaw, 434th Air Refueling Wing commander. “There is nothing better than supporting and honoring those we serve with.”



Civilian wing members are invited to attend as well.



“I’ve stripped down much of the pomp and circumstance to allow people to enjoy time together and build those bonds of camaraderie,” Shaw said. “It should be fun!”



The 434th ARW is the largest KC-135R Stratotanker unit in the Air Force Reserve Command. The Citizen Airmen from the Hoosier Wing routinely deploy around the world in support of the Air Force mission.



