Consume captivating clues to Halloween candy culture

FORT POLK, La. — Sweet — candy and Halloween embody that delectable word, which is synonymous with good times and sugar rushes felt by children gathering goodies all over America since the 1930s-40s. Before this, candy had nothing to do with the Halloween. It was more about making mischief and pulling harmless pranks rather than garnering treats.

The actual reason people began handing out gifts of food and treasure is historically hazy. It could have come from England during the Middle Ages when beggars would knock on doors during Allhallowtide for soul cake. Allhallowtide was the Christian season encompassing All Saints’ Eve (Halloween), All Saints’ Day (a day commemorating the saints of the church) and All Souls’ Day (a day for commemorating the dead).

At the time, it was believed souls of the deceased weren’t able to enter heaven until enough people prayed for them. Thus, children and the poor went from home to home “Souling” — offering their prayers for the household’s deceased in exchange for soul cakes, money and ale.

Soul cakes were typically packed with currants and a mix of seasonal spices, like nutmeg, cinnamon and ginger.

Nobody has pinpointed an exact reason why the more secular aspect of begging at doors for treats didn’t become popular again until the early part of the 20th century.

Possibly, kids wanted to enjoy some of the fare from adult Halloween parties where yummy staples included apples, pumpkins and other tasty sweets; or the treats could have been a bribe to keep kids from performing their tricks on Halloween night. What is known is that this tradition began with children gathering homemade delights such as cakes, cookies, fruits, nuts and loot like coins and toys on Oct. 31.

As the concept of gifting children on Halloween grew in popularity, candy companies jumped on the bandwagon. The new Halloween ritual took off in the 1950s. After all, candy was affordable and easy to hand out.

Halloween, as it’s practiced today, didn’t come about until the 70s. That’s when individually wrapped candies from a factory became a more acceptable treat. This development created a safer way to hand out tiny, tasty tidbits to those brave enough to knock on neighborhood doors on All Hallows’ Eve.

Today, trick or treating is an integral part of Halloween. According to the National Retail Federation’s annual survey, U.S. consumers are expected to spend $2.6 billion on Halloween candy, averaging $25 per person this year.

The types of candy bought are varied, but the top 25 most popular Halloween candies enjoyed by trick-or-treaters, according to www.thedailymeal.com, are as follows:

25. Milk Duds

24. Life Savers

23. Almond Joy

22. 3 Musketeers

21. Lemonheads

20. Blow Pop

19. Double Bubble

18. Kit Kat

17. Twix

16. Swedish Fish

15. Milky Way

14. Hershey’s Mini Bars

13. Taffy

12. Butterfinger

11. Jolly Ranchers

10. Hershey Kisses

9. Sour Patch Kids

8. Tootsie Pops

7. Hot Tamales

6. Candy Corn

5. Starburst

4. Snickers

3. M&Ms

2. Reese’s Cups

1. Skittles

That’s a lot of sugar to spread around as kids, dressed in costumes from Frozen and Star Wars characters to witches and werewolves, beg for confectioneries of every type imaginable. Sounds like it’s going to be mouthwatering fun.

Here are a few events where your goblins and ghouls can gather candy galore:

