512th Airlift Wing hosts 4th Air Force leadership

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del.—The 512th Airlift Wing hosted Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Pennington and Chief Master Sgt. Cynthia Villa, 4th Air Force commander and command chief, here Oct. 16 – 17.



“This is the best part of the job, being able to get out here and spend time with the Airmen,” said Villa.



The 512th AW is a subordinate unit of the 4th AF, which is headquartered at March Air Reserve Base, California.



While at Dover AFB, Pennington and Villa met with the Liberty Wing’s Reserve Citizen Airmen and toured many of the wing’s units and facilities. These included the C-5M Isochronal Maintenance Dock with the 512th Maintenance Squadron, the Tactics and Leadership Nexus with the 512th Security Forces Squadron, the DE Bedrock Innovation Lab, USO Delaware, the 512th Contingency Response Squadron’s hangar, the base chapel and the Super Port with the 46th Aerial Port Squadron.



Throughout their visit with the Liberty Wing, Pennington and Villa repeatedly expressed their thanks to the wing’s Airmen for serving.



“There’s no way we could be the greatest Air Force in the world without the contributions of our Airmen,” said Villa. “Every one of our Airmen have impact and purpose, it’s important that we remind them of that.”



They were equally impressed with the role the wing’s leadership has taken in creating a family-like environment within the organization.



“One of the things I‘ve learned during my short visit here is how much leadership has instilled a culture of taking care of Airmen and really treating the organization like a family,” said Pennington. “It speaks volumes how the leadership is committed to helping find the resources to communicate, connect and create a sense of belongingness in the organization.”



Both the general and chief took part in the very first 512th Fishbowl Podcast, part of the Bedrock Podcast series. It can be found here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bedrock/id1481250971.



