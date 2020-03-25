Grissom accepting submissions for Fall Festival t-shirt designs

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GRISSOM AIR FORCE BASE, IN, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2020

    Story by Master Sgt. Benjamin Mota 

    434th Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    With the state of Indiana under a “stay-at-home” order many are looking for things to do to stay busy and the 434th Air Refueling Wing is lending hand.



    The wing is currently accepting designs for the 2020 Fall Festival staff t-shirts.



    “This is a great opportunity to give children something to do while they are home and not in school,” said Doug Hays, 434th ARW public affairs chief. “We are looking for some creative ideas that exemplify our values as we connect with our families.”



    The winning design will be placed on the front of the staff t-shirts for all to see at the upcoming Fall Festival October 3-4, 2020.



    Guidelines for the event are as follows:

    Open to all dependent children of Military or Civilians employed at Grissom

    Must include the words “Grissom” and “Fall Festival” in any format

    Must include the year “2020”

    Final Design will only include one print color

    If submitting a hand drawing, submit a drawing no larger than 8.5-by-11 inch format

    One design per child



    The winner will receive a t-shirt of their design and a $25 gift card to a major online retail store.



    Entries can be submitted by email to 434arw.pa@us.af.mil with your name, age, and military/civilian member’s name.



    The 434th ARW is the largest KC-135R Stratotanker unit in the Air Force Reserve Command. The Citizen Airmen from the Hoosier Wing routinely deploy around the world in support of the Air Force mission.


