WIESBADEN, Germany - This year’s Army in Europe Retiree Appreciation Day, hosted by U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, is planned for Oct. 26-31.

In order to keep physically distanced and ensure the health and safety of all personnel, the event will consist of the following services for retirees, survivors and family members: The ID Cards, Passports Office and Installation Access Control System will dedicate services for retirees from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 26-30. The Post Office will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct 31.



The optometry clinic will see retirees on a space available basis Oct. 26-30. Retirees should call the appointment line at 06371 9464 1315 in advance to schedule an appointment time.



The Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic will not be able to accommodate services during the event, primarily because their shipment of flu vaccinations is expected to arrive late.



While the Retiree Appreciation Day can’t be held as usual due to COVID-19, organizers still want to make sure to show appreciation and ensure retirees can access available services, said Lisa Hicks, Casualty Assistance and Retirement Services Program Manager.



Public shot clinics are as follows on lower Hainerberg between Bamboo Asian Restaurant and the Wiesbaden Community Spouses’ Club Thrift Shop.

Nov. 2: 1 to 7 p.m.

*Nov. 6: 1 to 7 p.m.

Nov. 10: 1 to 7 p.m.

Nov. 12: 1 to 7 p.m.

Nov. 14: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*Nov. 16: 1 to 7 p.m.

Nov. 18: 1 to 7 p.m.

Nov. 23: 1 to 7 p.m.

Nov. 24: 1 to 7 p.m.

Last check-in is 30 minutes before the session closes. For the most up-to-date information, please call the Flu Line at 06371-9464-1508 (DSN 590-1508).

*Denotes “no school” days for DoDEA.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.16.2020 Date Posted: 10.19.2020 09:32 Story ID: 381185 Location: WIESBADEN, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Garrison invites retirees for services, appreciation, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.