USAFE director of operations visits Saber Nation

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Derek C. France, U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa Headquarters director of operations, strategic deterrence, and integration, visited and toured Spangdahlem, and Büchel Air Bases, Germany, Oct. 15 to meet with base leadership and get a chance to see what the 52nd Fighter Wing and 702nd Munitions Support Squadron do on a daily basis.

While at Spangdahlem, France got to see why the 52nd Fighter Wing is the sole Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses wing in USAFE, and the 52nd FW displayed what specifically the F-16 brings to the fight with respect to credible deterrence, operation immersion and munitions maintenance group immersion.

“The 52nd FW was very excited to show Maj. Gen. France the credible deterrence capabilities that we bring to the table,” said Capt. Brian Herring, 480th Fighter Squadron wing weapons officer. “We made sure to also include the role Spangdahlem plays in agile combat employment and standoff weapons employment.”

France received a tour of the 52nd Munitions Maintenance Group, Club Eifel, and the 480th FS where he took a look at the world-class simulator facility used to train Spangdahlem pilots for emergency procedures and peer threats.

The second half of France’s visit led him to Büchel AB, where they had a chance to show him how their GSU defends and maintains U.S. weapons capabilities for North Atlantic Treaty Organization strike missions in partnership with the German air force.

“The partnership between the U.S. and German forces is a huge success here at Büchel AB, and it’s due to the hard work each one of our Airmen put in on a daily basis,” said Capt. Daniel McGinnis-Welsh, 702nd MUNS weapons systems officer. “We are a small base, but the work put in by our U.S. and German forces make us able to complete any mission.”

To cap off his visit, France met with German air force Lt. Gen. Marcus Laubenthal, deputy inspector general of the Bundeswehr, who happened to be visiting Büchel AB at the same time. The two briefly spoke on the partnership between their forces and how their base tours had been a pleasure.

Laubenthal is the second-highest general in all of the German air force.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.15.2020 Date Posted: 10.19.2020 08:59 Story ID: 381183 Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFE director of operations visits Saber Nation, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.