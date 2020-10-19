The Photo Approval Process: How NNSY’s Visual Snapshots are Shared Across the Enterprise

“A picture is worth a thousand words.”



That saying sound familiar? This English adage, or a similar saying under the same premise, has been shared through history since the early 1900s. It means that a single still image can channel such complex, even multiple, ideas and can be more effective in conveying those ideas than a mere verbal description.



As we continue into the digital age and experience the ease of capturing moments in a still image, we find ourselves surrounded by photographs ranging from a selfie for one’s social media platforms to panoramic shots of landscapes and more.



Each photograph has its own story to tell – and sometimes, that story being shared can be the glimmer of chance an adversary needs in pinpointing and gathering information they could use to hurt that person or their country in some way. For example, if someone takes a snapshot of themselves with their hardhat on, it may seem like a simple selfie they can share with their friends. However, what if that hardhat had key information about that person that someone could use against them – like their badge number visible to others? With how quick and easy it is to hold up a phone or camera and snap a quick picture, sometimes folks don’t take a moment to look at what they’re about to share and ask the simple question – is what I took a photo of safe? That is how you use an Operations Security (OPSEC) mindset in your day-to-day life.



At Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY), OPSEC must be a priority, especially when it comes to what photos are taken around the yard. A camera pass is required for anyone to take photos and they have to undergo an approval process in order to be used in-yard, with contractors or other naval commands, as well as be used for public release.



“At America’s Shipyard, it’s important to ensure that whatever photographs are being taken and shared have been cycled through the approval process led by the Public Affairs (PA) Office,” said Don Ritchson, Code 1122, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Information Control Officer (NNPICO). “Public Affairs Specialist Kristi Britt is in charge of the process and files the photos, determining with the requestors what the photos are of and what their intended purposes is. For example, photos that remain in-house and are being used for standard workbooks would be classified for official use only (FOUO), while a photo that the requestor would like to share on the Facebook page would need to be cleared for public release.”

After the PA Office finalizes the intent of the photographs, they are then routed through a group of subject matter experts (SMEs) to ensure the photos meet the criteria for release. These SMEs look at the photos from their individual perspectives in order to ascertain if the content violates some safety principle, or shows some security discipline (information, personnel, operations or physical) not suitable for release.



“For our safety team, we’re here to ensure that the proper personal protective equipment is used in the photos as well as ensuring that there are no safety violations visible in the photo,” said Safety Representative Mark Riggs.



“This approval process is used for photos/videos that could be used for public release, For Official Use Only, or Naval Nuclear Propulsion Information. If the photos are classified, they are reviewed by the NNPICO either by providing them via CD or emailing them on SECNET or SIPRNET depending on classification,” said Ray Fisher, Information and Industrial Securirty Branch Head.



As a photographer at the shipyard, it is important to know what would and wouldn’t be approved for public release and for official use only (FOUO) so that you can utilize that knowledge and help make the photo approval process as quick as possible. FOUO photos are intended for limited audiences. In a special case, contractor photos and photos to acquire bids only have to go through an internal security review by the Industrial Security Manager, Chad Johnson and a second review by a security specialist prior to allowing the FOUO photos to be used for their intended purpose.



Events such as images/recordings of employees or U.S. Navy personnel participating in award ceremonies, local celebrations, partnerships with local governments, and photographs of non-sensitive subjects where no sensitive information is revealed in any part are likely to be approved for public release. Photographers should pay attention to the surroundings and the subjects in the photographs and make sure everything is Safety and OPSEC-friendly before snapping the photo, that way the approval process will go quickly. Removing badges prior to taking the shot is a very important piece to speeding up the approval process, for example.



The SMEs examine every inch of the image/recording for guaranteeing nothing sensitive is on it. Any release of classified information, controlled unclassified information, occupational safety and health issues, poor work practices, inappropriate signs (i.e., radiological control signs), potential security vulnerabilities and any other photographs considered politically sensitive or convey an adverse liability to the Navy, Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), or the shipyard will not be approved for release.



“What we do in the shipyard is common knowledge. How we accomplish that work is not,” said Ritchson. “Some of our work practices could allow adversaries (friend or foe) to gain knowledge that would bring them up to our level of knowledge without the cost of what we spend in research and/or development.”



This is not just a shipyard practice; one should utilize their skills in OPSEC on a daily basis to eliminate the threat of any sensitive information getting into the wrong hands. It is your job to know what is right and wrong. A good source for Naval OPSEC is The Naval OPSEC Support Team (NOST) who are located at the Navy Information Operations Command (NIOC) Norfolk. You can find more information on their website at http://www.public.navy.mil/fcc-c10f/niocnorfolk/Pages/OPSECMission.aspx.

