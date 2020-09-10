Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Noble Fury 21: U.S. Marines refuel Navy Poseidon P-8 aircraft

    Photo By Pfc. Courtney Robertson | A U.S. Navy Poseidon P-8 aircraft with Patrol Squadron 1 stands by to be refueled...... read more read more

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.09.2020

    Courtesy Story

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    KADENA AIR BASE, Okinawa, Japan – U.S. Marines with 3d Transportation Support Battalion (TSB), Combat Logistics Regiment (CLR) 3 and 9th Engineer Support Battalion (ESB), 3d Marine Logistics Group (MLG), established and serviced a joint forward arming and refueling point in support of Navy Poseidon P-8 aircraft with Patrol Squadron 1 (VP-1) here as part of Exercise Noble Fury 21, October 9, 2020.

    Demonstrating the ability of a specialized team of Marines to establish forward refueling capabilities from key maritime terrain in support of sea control and sea denial efforts, the 3d MLG refueling team of approximately 25 Marines transported over 3000 gallons of fuel to Kadena Air Base for the operation.

    During the operation, the Marines of 3d TSB transported the fuel to the airstrip where Marines from 9th ESB’s Bulk Fuel Company refueled the P-8 aircraft.

    “This provided a great opportunity for us to integrate and exchange knowledge with 9th ESB’s Bulk Fuel Company. Today my Marines and the Marines with 9th ESB demonstrated the capability to establish a JFARP in a matter of minutes, and showed that the right team in the right place can keep crucial aviation assets in the fight to continue supporting the joint force from a key piece of maritime terrain,” said 1st Lt. Brody Kirby, a platoon commander with 3d TSB.

    While Marines from both units regularly conduct fuel transportation and refueling operations for ground vehicles, the JFARP honed their skillset in refueling Navy aviation assets, coming on the heels of a similar operation conducted during a MEF-wide exercise on Ie Shima last month.

    Noble Fury is a joint III Marine Expeditionary Force and 7th Fleet field and command post training exercise intended to increase integration between both three star-level commands and increase III MEF’s capability to conduct command and control of distributed expeditionary advanced bases throughout the Indo-Pacific. The exercise tests new operating concepts and integrates all elements of the Marine Air Ground Task Force (MAGTF) into a cohesive force to fight now in support of U.S. allies and partners in the region.

