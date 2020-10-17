1-130th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion Changes Command

Photo By Spc. Hannah Tarkelly | U.S. Army Lt. Col. Benny Collins (left), the former commander of the 1-130th Attack...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Hannah Tarkelly | U.S. Army Lt. Col. Benny Collins (left), the former commander of the 1-130th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 449th Combat Aviation Brigade, passes the battalion’s guidon to U.S. Army Col. Michele Harper, the 449th CAB Commander, during a change of command ceremony at the 449th CAB Armory in Morrisville N.C., Oct. 17, 2020. U.S. Army Lt. Col. Mark VanVeldhuizen assumed command of the 1-130th ARB in place of Collins. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Hannah Tarkelly) see less | View Image Page

MORRISVILLE, N.C. – U.S. Army Lt. Col. Mark VanVeldhuizen assumed command of the 1-130th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 449th Combat Aviation Brigade in place of U.S. Army Lt. Col. Benny Collins during a change of command ceremony at the 449th CAB Armory, Oct. 17, 2020.



VanVeldhuizen took the place of Collins who has led the 1-130th ARB, known as the Panthers, through various training, missions, and deployments.



“He (Collins) is a friend and icon within our aviation community,” VanVeldhuizen said. “I can’t thank him enough for the exceptional and selfless leadership he has provided the Panthers over the past three years.”



Collins bid a farewell and welcomed VanVeldhuizen to his new position.



VanVeldhuizen has continued to selflessly serve his country for 24 years in which he has deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Inherent Resolve. Years of training and experience have led VanVeldhuizen to a commanding position at the 1-130th ARB.



“It’s a true honor to assume command of such an elite team as the Panthers,” VanVeldhuizen said. “You stand ready to deploy, destroy the enemy, and win, along with supporting the citizens of North Carolina. I intend to fully support and contribute to that culture as your commander.”



The 1-130th ARB welcomed VanVeldhuizen as families, friends, and Soldiers witness the change of command. With the passing of the guidon and a final salute to end the ceremony, VanVeldhuizen took command.



“I have no doubt he (VanVeldhuizen) will bring great ideas and new enthusiasm to the battalion,” said U.S. Army Col. Michele Harper, 449th CAB Commander. “You can feel confident that you are getting an outstanding new commander with initiative, maturity, and a calming presence.”