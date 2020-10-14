Bilateral Engineer Exchange Improves Interoperability

Building relationships may come naturally for engineers. It is in their job description to build things after all.



Oct. 7 marked the first day of a six-week training program where Soldiers of the 16th Theater Engineer Brigade will exchange knowledge and techniques with their Kuwait Land Force partners.



The first installment of training was focused on noncommissioned officers of both nations and specifically on fortifying fighting positions.



“Today we’re training on fighting positions in the Kuwaiti military, using British doctrine and integrating it with U.S. Forces,” said Lt. Col. Raymond Benisek, the operations officer for the 16th Theater Operations Brigade.



Throughout the training, U.S. and Kuwaiti Soldiers worked together to dig small trenches, fill sandbags, build up fortifications and clear razor wire.



According to Benisek, the 16th brought their techniques to the table to strengthen cohesion between the two forces.



“We’re also bringing some U.S. techniques and procedures into the overall program that they have here, to help enhance the ability for us to work side by side in any type of contingency operations moving forward,” said Benisek.



Benisek sees opportunities like this as a way of building upon pre-existing relationships between both countries.



“There’s been development in the past, and we want to continue to improve on that. We’re trying to learn the baseline, and then improve as we go forward,” said Benisek.



In addition to the broader alliance between forces, one of the more visible effects of the training is the effect it has had on the site it was conducted.



“We came out into this field, which had been left without maintenance for several years, so the quality of work has made a significant improvement for the schoolhouse, said Benisek. “There’s work going on here every day that’s added value to the schoolhouse so they can see what right looks like as we go forward. So, both U.S. and Kuwaiti, I think, are getting outstanding training here today.”

