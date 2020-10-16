Trident Refit Facility Command Master Chief Wins Leadership Award

SILVERDALE, Wash. (Sept. 16, 2020) – Command Master Chief Petty Officer T. R. Glazner, from Lexington, North Carolina, assigned to Trident Refit Facility, Bangor, was presented with the Naval Submarine League’s 2020 Fleet Master Chief Frank A. Lister award, Sept. 16.



The Fleet Master Chief Frank A. Lister Award for Exceptional Leadership and Motivation while serving as a Chief of the Boat (COB) is presented annually to a submarine senior or master chief petty officer who best displays the core attributes for which the award is named.



Glazner served as COB for the blue crew of the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Nevada (SSBN 733) prior to his current position at Trident Refit Facility, Bangor.



“My COB tour… it was the hardest and most rewarding thing I ever did in my life,” said Glazner. “The master chiefs that are standing out there and have done it before, they would 100 percent agree with me. Thank you very much [to the Naval Submarine League], I am very humbled and honored to receive this award.”



The award was established in 2000 and named for the first person selected and assigned to a COB position by the Bureau of Naval Personnel – Fleet Master Chief Petty Officer Frank A. Lister – who at his time of assignment served aboard the fast-attack submarine USS Los Angeles (SSN 688).



Commander, Submarine Squadron 17 Senior Deputy Capt. Ryan Heilman presented the award to Glazner on behalf of the Naval Submarine League, who will recognize Glazner during their Virtual Annual Symposium, Nov. 16-18.



Heilman spoke of Glazner’s accomplishments when they served together aboard Nevada. Heilman was the commanding officer when Glazner joined the crew.



“This is a significant honor.” said Heilman. “During my time in command [on Nevada] we were going through an especially interesting time. He came onboard and immediately got the chief’s quarters, the wardroom and the boat all working together, despite a fair number of personality differences… he smoothed out relationships on and off the boat. I can’t think of anyone who would be more deserving of this award.”



Command Master Chief Steven Rauch, Submarine Squadron 17 command master chief, also congratulated Glazner on his selection for the leadership award.



“As the squadron master chief with 14 COBs, when you’re looking for an individual to put in for an award such as this, it can be a rather daunting task,” said Rauch. “Having an individual in your COB cadre like T.R. Glazner actually made it easy this year.”



For more news and information from Commander, Submarine Group 9, visit www.facebook.com/SubGru9 or www.csp.navy.mil/csg9.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.16.2020 Date Posted: 10.16.2020 19:15 Story ID: 381146 Location: SILVERDALE, WA, US Hometown: LEXINGTON, NC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Trident Refit Facility Command Master Chief Wins Leadership Award, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.