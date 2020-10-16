Team McCoy Ten-Miler team earns second-place team finish at post race

Courtesy Photo | Runners, including Team McCoy coach Tony Steinhoff, take off for heat 1 of the Army...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Runners, including Team McCoy coach Tony Steinhoff, take off for heat 1 of the Army Ten-Miler race Oct. 11, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Seventy-eight runners participated in the event organized by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. (U.S. Army Photo by Liz Faber, Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Despite getting a team together shortly before the race, and with no team practice ever being held, the Team McCoy Army Ten-Miler team raced their way to a second-place finish during the Fort McCoy Army Ten-Miler event Oct. 11.



Team McCoy was bested just slightly be the Wisconsin National Guard Marathon Team, which regularly competes in marathons throughout the state and the country.



“I came in about 30 seconds behind their team’s fastest guy,” said Team McCoy Coach Tony Steinhoff, director of Mission Installation Contracting Command-McCoy and an Army Reserve lieutenant colonel with the 88th Readiness Division. Steinhoff had the fastest time for Team McCoy at 1:03:04. “They were a talented group.”



The event was held in cooperation with the 36th Army Ten-Miler, Virtual Edition. Because of the pandemic, organizers cleared the way for installations and teams to hold their own races through the Army Ten-Miler Runner Experience. The Army Ten-Miler is usually conducted by the U.S. Army Military District of Washington and is a 10-mile race that normally starts and finishes near the Pentagon and takes runners through the streets of Washington.



The race’s virtual edition calls for teams to compete in a race between Oct. 11 and 18. The race has to be completed in one session from start to finish, and the results are then submitted to an Army Ten-Miler link and evaluated by the Army Ten-Miler Timing Company, according to race instructions. Team McCoy’s finish among all teams in the Reserved-Mixed Division is still being determined.



The Fort McCoy Army Ten-Miler race was organized by the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (DFMWR) with support from the Fort McCoy Garrison command team. It included staggered start times for all participants. Temperature checks were performed before race, organizers said.



Every Team McCoy member finished the race. Following were their finishing times:



* Maj. Joe P. Fee, 88th Readiness Division (RD) — 1:14:10.



* Capt. Michael Carkhuff, 3rd Battalion, 340th Brigade Engineer Battalion — 1:22:45.



* Master Sgt. Donna Vance, Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer Academy (NCOA) — 1:23:00.



* First Sgt. Theresa Ertl, 847th Human Resources Company — 1:35:30.



* Sgt. 1st Class David G. Moseley, 88th RD — 1:28:12.



* Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Nichols, Fort McCoy NCOA — 1:28:18.



* Staff Sgt. Victor Mendoza, Fort McCoy NCOA — 1:22:45.



Steinhoff said he is proud of the team’s performance.



“Although we did not finish first locally, I thought the team put in a great effort, and I had a great time running with the team,” Steinhoff said. “And even though we did not have any competitions to determine team members, or even train as a team one time, I was proud to see the team show up on race day with positive attitudes giving it their all, especially considering the environment we’re living in right now with the pandemic.”



Before the race, Steinhoff said he’s hopeful that in 2021, some normalcy will return for the team.



“I’m hopeful next year things will be different, and we can get started on the process much earlier so we can hold tryouts to give more Soldiers an opportunity to compete in this great event,” Steinhoff said.



The coach also thank everyone who made the 2020 event possible.



“I’m also extremely grateful that the Fort McCoy Garrison command sergeant major (Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Mantha) collaborated with many of the great organizations on Fort McCoy to make this event a reality for everyone this year,” Steinhoff said. “Those organizations included the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation and the amazing Rumpel Fitness Center staff; the Directorate of Emergency Services; and the Challenge Academy. Thank you to everyone.”



For more information about the overall Army Ten-Miler, visit https://www.armytenmiler.com.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”