Fort Greely maintenance team keeps the heat on

Privatized residential housing on U.S. Army Garrison Alaska, Fort Greely, owned by the Lendlease Corporation and operated by North Haven Communities, employs a four person team that ensures the heat stays on, residential sidewalks are cleared and general maintenance and repairs are completed in a timely manner for the garrison’s 84 housing units.



North Haven Maintenance Site Supervisor, Dave Dawe, serves as the lead maintenance employee and takes pride in his job and the service he provides.



“Taking care of residents has been my top priority since I arrived here three years ago,” said Dawe. “Gaining trust is invaluable. If I tell them I will be there, even if its 7 p.m., I will get there.”



The maintenance team averages three to four work orders per day, and there is always someone on call should an emergency arise.



“Recently I had to come in on a Saturday to fix a glycol pump that started leaking,” said Dawe.



Glycol is essential in Fort Greely’s arctic conditions, as it provides reliable heat transfer across a wide range of temperatures and protects exposed lines during extreme temperature fluctuations.



“It’s a one step at a time process to get everything done; there is always something to do,” said Dawe.



With many of the housing residents from the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, English is a second language for many of the residents.



“98 percent of the residents can communicate enough for me to figure out the problem. I am happy with the relationships we have built, building trust is essential.” said Dawe.



Fort Greely’s residential housing earned top honors for overall resident satisfaction during a recent Army Resident Satisfaction Survey. This is the second time within the past year that Fort Greely residential housing has ranked in the top four out of 43 Army garrisons worldwide.



“Taking care of our residents is our number one priority. They deserve the best quality housing possible, and I am very proud of our accomplishments and our strong partnership with North Haven Communities,” said Lt. Col. Joel Johnson, garrison commander for USAG Alaska, Fort Greely.



Many of the garrison’s units were remodeled during the 2015-2017 construction seasons, and 39 new construction units were completed in phases beginning 2011 and ending in 2017.



Fort Greely serves as the home for the nation’s Ground Based Midcourse Defense anti-ballistic missile system and is located about 100 miles southeast of Fairbanks, Alaska. It is also the home of the Cold Regions Test Center. It is named in honor of Major General Adolphus Greely.