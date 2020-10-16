SMSgt Jerry Otero retires from the New Mexico Air National Guard after 33 years of service

By Senior Airman Ian Beckley



ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New Mexico native Senior Master Sgt. Jerry Otero recently retired from the New Mexico Air National Guard after 33 years of service.



Otero started his military career as an Aerospace Ground Equipment Apprentice and retired as the shop chief of the 150th Special Operations Wing’s Aerospace Ground Equipment Shop. Between his two tenures in AGE, Otero voluntarily cross-trained into Aerospace Pneudraulics Systems, where he maintained HH-60, C-130, H-1, and CV-22 aircraft.



Otero has led by example for both Airmen and Soldiers including his son, Chris Otero, who is a Black Hawk helicopter pilot in the New Mexico Army National Guard. Otero has always been a family man, according to his son Chris, who related a memory of his childhood with his father. “I remember on Saturdays my dad had drill. He couldn't come to my game, but while I was on the field I heard a car horn honk and I looked up to see him sitting there with a huge smile on his face cheering me on, dispatch radio in hand,” Chris said.



Germaine Otero, Jerry’s wife, described her husband as “hardworking and loving for both his family and his guard family.”



People who served with Otero confirm that he always remembered the names of his Airmens' family members along with other important details.



During Otero’s 33- year career, he served in both operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom. Otero traveled the country and the world as a part of the Total Force Mission, but always returned to his home of Albuquerque.



Otero attended Valley High School in Albuquerque, raised a family of service members and doctors, and retired in Albuquerque. At his retirement ceremony, Otero said that he is “excited to spend more time with family and grandchildren.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.16.2020 Date Posted: 10.16.2020 Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US