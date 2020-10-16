Fort McCoy begins use of Army’s Automated Installation Entry System

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A vehicle approaches the Main Gate on April 3, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. In late 2020,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A vehicle approaches the Main Gate on April 3, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. In late 2020, Fort McCoy began using the Army's Automated Installation Entry System for people entering the installation. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Effective Nov. 1, the Army’s Automated Installation Entry (AIE) System will be fully installed on Fort McCoy at the Main Gate, Gate 20, Gate 1 (Old Main Gate), and the South Post Housing Guard station.



Registration stations will also be installed in the Visitors Control Center (VCC).



The AIE System increases security on post by electronically verifying the identity of individuals with DEERS and against local, state, and federal criminal and terrorist databases, Directorate of Emergency Services officials said.



Once implemented, everyone will have their ID cards scanned with hand-held card readers at the gates.



Visitors will be directed to the VCC to register their driver's licenses or be issued installation access cards.



Police officers with DES have already been training intermittently on the system earlier in October and continue to practice, said Robert Claggett with the DES Physical Security Office. People may experience a slight delay the first time their common-access card is scanned and registered in the system.



“The system began installation at Fort McCoy in late September and finished in mid-October,” Claggett said. “It’s already in use at other installations and should be an improvement from the RAPID-Gate system previously used on post.”



According to a fact sheet about the system, AIE-3 is a centrally fielded Army program that enhances security at the installation and expedites access for authorized personnel and vehicles. “AIE validates ID credentials against authoritative databases with the primary purpose of verifying that the identification document presented is valid,” the fact sheet states.



The system also enables security personnel to quickly determine if an ID card is expired, has been reported missing, or whether the bearer has restrictions placed on them regarding access to the installation, the fact sheet states.



Each time an ID card is scanned, the system will also compare the information to an FBI database to determine if there is a match for an outstanding arrest warrant or for any other security-related concerns.



Please direct any questions to the Directorate of Emergency Services at 608-388-2266.



(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office and the Directorate of Emergency Services.)