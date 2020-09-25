Families honored during Gold Star Mother's and Family's Day

Paying the ultimate sacrifice is something many honorable men and women have done for this country. The aftermath however, is an empty void left behind by the many who are lost. For their families nothing will ever be the same, but they are not alone.



Gold Star families are found across all branches of the United States military, and offer guidance to immediate family members who were affected by the loss of a service member.



Each year the families of those who were lost in battle are honored on the last Sunday of September, named Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day.



Air Force Families Forever (AFFF) and Gold Star Family Members (GSFM) have access to several support services, and are authorized privileges and patronage to the many facilities located at MacDill.



These facilities include; dining and lodging at the Box Office Bistro, Diner’s Reef, Fairways Grill, SeaScapes Beach House, Surf’s Edge Club & Boomers, Ten Pill Grill, and the MacDill Inn Lodging & Rickenbacker’s Cafe & Bar.



Life and leisure facilities are available as well including the; Arts and Crafts Center, auto hobby shop, wood hobby shop, car wash, information tickets & travel, library, and FSS sponsored events.



Finally, all members have access to recreational facilities like the Bay Palms Golf Complex, MacDill Lanes, and the Fitness Center.



All installation privileges that are awarded AFFF and GSFM will also be granted to non-Air Force Gold Star Family members who have their service specific Gold Star ID card.



Although these families have all of these facilities, privileges, and amenities at their disposal, nothing could ever repay them for what they have sacrificed. For more information about the program Ms. Antonietta Geronimo is the point of contact for this program and she can be contacted at (813) 828-0145 or antonietta.geronimo.1@us.af.mil.

