Courtesy translation: New coronavirus measures for Wiesbaden

Press release of the city of Wiesbaden, 16 OCT 2020

Corona: New measures

The administrative staff of the state capital of Wiesbaden met on Friday, 16 October and decided on further measures.



The infection situation in Wiesbaden has become increasingly serious since August. In the last seven days alone, 159 new positive laboratory reports have been added. The number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within the past seven days (“7-day incidence”) thus increased to 54.6. For a 7-day incidence of 35, the prevention and escalation concept of the state of Hessen prescribes "extended measures" and for a 7-day incidence of 50, the implementation of "consistent restriction concepts". In addition, on Thursday, 15 October, the district-free cities and counties in the Rhein-Main region agreed that uniform Corona measures would be adopted for certain incidences. The aim of this agreement is to avoid a local patchwork of regulations.



For these reasons, the city’s administrative staff has decided to take the following measures, which will apply from Monday, 19 October to Sunday, 1 November.



School students in fifth grade and above must wear a mouth-nose covering during class. This also applies to teachers and other pedagogical staff. The masks do not need to be worn if the distance and hygiene rules of the Robert Koch Institute can be permanently guaranteed in the classroom, in particular a minimum distance between persons of 1.5 meters.



Physical education is prohibited in all schools for all grades in enclosed spaces such as gymnasiums and swimming pools. Physical education is only allowed outdoors and without contact. The minimum distance of 1.5 meters must also be observed.



Starting Monday, spectators will no longer be allowed in closed locations for the training and competition operations of professional and amateur sport. Excluded from this are accompanying persons of the athletes, in particular caregivers, coaches and a maximum of two guardians or parents in the case of minors. A maximum of one hundred spectators are allowed in the training and competition operation of professional and amateur sports outdoors.



Additionally, there is a ban on visiting Wiesbaden hospitals and the obligation to wear masks at bus stops.



Details of the regulations are published in general decrees. These can be downloaded at

wiesbaden.de/coronavirus under the topic "Press releases and regulations" (Pressemeldungen und Verordnungen). Details of further measures decided by the state were published in a press release on Monday, 14 October by the city. The national regulations can be downloaded at www.hessen.de/fuer- buerger/corona-hessen/verordnungen-und-allgemeinverfuegungen. The management staff will continue to monitor the development of case numbers over the weekend, meet again on Monday 19 October and decide on further measures, such as further contact restrictions and alcohol sales and/or consumption bans. It has already been decided, but not yet put in place, is a limit on visits to old senior citizens’ and nursing homes to a maximum of three visits per week for one hour each and a maximum of two people per visit. The institutions will have to be consulted on this subject before this is put into effect. "All the measures that we adopt as a city have two objectives: to protect the health of all citizens and at the same time to keep the burden on businesses as low as possible," says Mayor and Health Department Secretary Dr. Oliver Franz.



The municipalities in the Rhein-Main region have not only adopted uniform measures for certain incidences, but have also agreed on a uniform data base. Since the beginning of the week, the state capital of Wiesbaden has been publishing the daily case numbers in the city area at wiesbaden.de/coronavirus, both according to the calculation method of the city and that of the state. The figures according to the calculation method of the state were and are decisive for the implementation of measures according to the Hessen prevention and escalation concept. The figures of the city calculation method are used to assess the situation on the ground in more detail. They are also crucial to which color the city Corona warning light displays. The experience of the past few days has shown that the two published figures do not increase transparency as expected, but rather create confusion. Furthermore, since the figures according to the calculation method of the state will, in future, form the basis for the decision to take further measures in all municipalities in the Rhein-Main region, the administrative staff has decided to publish only the figures according to the calculation method of the state at wiesbaden.de/coronavirus from now on. The values for the city Corona warning lights will still be collected and used internally.



The health department can be reached by phone at (0611) 312828; Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on weekends from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The employees of the Hessen- wide Corona hotline can answer questions about health and quarantine daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on (0800) 5554666. Further questions, concerns and information about the coronavirus will be answered Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Fridays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Up-to-date information on the topic of Corona is also available at wiesbaden.de/coronavirus.



