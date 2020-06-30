Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USO mobile visits Grissom

    GRISSOM AIR FORCE BASE, IN, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2020

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Jami K Lancette 

    434th Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    The United Services Organization commonly known as the USO visited Grissom June 7 to show their support.

    “I follow the USO (on social media) and saw them supporting a National Guard event,” said Stacy Pennington, Grissom Airmen & Family Readiness program manager. “I thought it would be great to have them out to support Grissom reserve members during the June UTA”

    The USO’s mission is to strengthen America’s military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation.

    “We’re here to support our troops,” said Scott Moro, USO mobile program maintenance specialist. “There’s a lot going on with the COVID-19 pandemic and a lot of members are deployed all around the world for various reasons, so we have been visiting a lot of military members recently to show our support.

    The mobile support team set up shop next to Grissom Inn and provided a wide variety of snacks and games for Airmen to enjoy during their lunch break.

    ’’We want our troops to know that were here to support and give them a little downtown to enjoy snacks and games and hopefully boost morale.”

    The 434th ARW is the largest KC-135R Stratotanker unit in the Air Force Reserve Command. The Citizen Airmen from the Hoosier Wing routinely deploy around the world in support of the Air Force mission.

