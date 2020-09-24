DC/A visits NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support to discuss readiness

LtGen Mark Wise, deputy commandant for aviation (DC/A) recently visited Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support’s (NAVSUP WSS) Philadelphia site to receive an update on the command’s Marine aircraft platforms and discuss future readiness opportunities.



LtGen Wise met with key personnel and engaged with the Marine personnel to gain a better understanding of the initiatives NAVSUP WSS are currently implementing as the end-to-end supply chain manager.



Rear Adm. Doug Noble, commander, NAVSUP WSS, presented LtGen Wise with an introduction to NAVSUP WSS and walked him through how the command is structured and currently operating in a virtual environment.



“The workforce has shown resilience and has accomplishments a vast deal this fiscal year despite the max telework conditions,” stated RDML Noble. “Our readiness metrics are trending in a positive direction, which enables us to fully support our mission partners.”



Following the introduction, leadership from the finance, contracting, and aviation allowancing departments gave in-depth briefs on both their accomplishments and challenges. Additionally, Marine personnel from NAVSUP WSS’s aircraft platforms, H-53, H-1, F/A-18, C-130, V-22, engines and AV-8 provided “deep dives” on current strategic initiatives geared toward decreasing backorders, increasing vendor capacity, improving forecasting, progressing industry collaboration and ultimately continuing to increase readiness.



“All of this is very encouraging and commendable. Keep up the good work,” commended LtGen Wise.



In addition to the briefs and informative discussions, LtGen Wise was given a demonstration of NAVSUP WSS’s interactive web-based Logistics Cell (LOGCELL). The LOGCELL tool provides a common operating picture by fusing together multiple data sources so that problem areas can identified and addressed quickly and with real-time data.



“It is interesting to see how this [tool] connects with other organizations who are interested in getting outcomes,” said DC/A. “The data you’re sharing is phenomenal and can allow for better forecasting and decision making.”



NAVSUP WSS is one of eleven commands under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsupwss and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.

For more news from Naval Supply Systems Command, visit www.navy.mil/local/navsup/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2020 Date Posted: 10.16.2020 13:30 Story ID: 381092 Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DC/A visits NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support to discuss readiness, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.