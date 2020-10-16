NRD San Diego restructures under NTAG model

As Navy Recruiting District San Diego prepares to transition to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest, the name isn’t the only thing changing.



The command will be restructured, and under the NTAG model, the group will be broken down into three different Talent Acquisition and Onboarding Centers – Fleet City, Surf City and Paradise City.



“TAOCs are like subordinate commands for the NTAG,” said NRD San Diego Chief Recruiter, NCCM Jayson Whalen. “Typically, TAOCs are located in a highly concentrated, high propensity military markets, but our TAOCs will be operated virtually while collocated with the NTAG.”



TAOC Fleet City includes San Diego County, part of Riverside County and Yuma, Arizona. TAOC Surf City include Orange County, Riverside County and San Bernardino County. TAOC Paradise City includes Las Vegas and the Las Vegas metro area.



Each TAOC will be led by an Officer in charge (OIC), a Director of Personnel and Operations (DPO), an Onboarding Divisional Leading Chief Petty Officer (DLCPO), and an Officer Recruiting DLCPO.



Established January 1975, NRD San Diego encompasses 210,000 square miles covering Arizona, Nevada, and Southern California. Headquartered at Naval Base Point Loma, NRD San Diego has more than 50 recruiting stations in the tri-state region and employs more than 300 recruiters, support personnel, and civilians.

