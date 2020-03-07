Grissom offers tips for July 4th Holiday

July fourth is just around the corner and Grissom’s safety office has some tips to stay safe while enjoying holiday activities.

When celebrating, the safety office recommends the following:

-Have a plan and a wingman

-Use a designated driver

-Avoid drinking games

-Alternate alcohol and water

-Know your limits and pace yourself

-Never leave your drink unattended

July weather always has the potential for high temperatures, so the safety office also recommends the following practices to avoid heat-related injuries:

-Drink plenty of water

-Wear sunscreen

-Eat light meals before activities

-Be aware of burn hazards, especially near grills and open flames

-Avoid traveling alone outdoors

-Use caution when handling fireworks and do not give them to small children

“With Fourth of July festivities approaching, I want to remind our folks here at Grissom to enjoy their holiday in a safe and reasonable manner,” said Staff Sgt. Alfredo Aguilar, 434th Air Refueling Wing occupational safety manager. “If you’ve purchased fireworks for your celebrations, please read the cautionary labels and performance descriptions before igniting them.

Aguilar recommended finding a clear and flat area for using fireworks, away from trees, buildings, or vehicles.

“Remain observant of your surroundings at all times and remember, alcohol and fireworks do not mix,” Aguilar emphasized. “Don’t drink and drive, and don’t drink and ignite! Be safe and enjoy your time with your family and loved ones. Happy Independence Day!”

The 434th ARW is the largest KC-135R Stratotanker unit in the Air Force Reserve Command. The Citizen Airmen from the Hoosier Wing routinely deploy around the world in support of the Air Force mission.



Stay connected with the 434th ARW on Facebook and Twitter.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.03.2020 Date Posted: 10.16.2020 13:12 Story ID: 381088 Location: GRISSOM AIR FORCE BASE, IN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Grissom offers tips for July 4th Holiday, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.