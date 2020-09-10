NMCP Top Supply Officer’s Impactful Pandemic Efforts

Photo By Seaman Ariana Torman | PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Oct. 6, 2020) – Lt. Cmdr. Stanley Favard, department head of...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Ariana Torman | PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Oct. 6, 2020) – Lt. Cmdr. Stanley Favard, department head of Material Management at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP), poses for a photo in the warehouse Oct. 6. The Material Management Department has worked throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to provide vital medical supplies, and biomedical and engineering equipment that are necessary to maintain operations at NMCP. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ariana R. Torman/Released) see less | View Image Page

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Oct. 9, 2020) – Lt. Cmdr. Stanley Favard, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) Material Management department head, continues to play a key role in COVID-19 prevention efforts.

As the lead Supply Officer at NMCP, Favard ensures that the command has all of the medical supplies, including biomedical and maintenance equipment, necessary to maintain medical operations.

When a global pandemic was declared in early March 2020, Favard and his team had to overcome new obstacles with acquiring vital items such as face masks, face shields, sanitation material, and much more.

“As you know, at one point in time, there was a (nationwide) shortage of critical supplies,” said Favard. “We took on extended hours and worked with manufacturers in order to ensure the hospital had everything it needed for our staff and patients.”

As COVID-19 continued to spread in the community, and the USNS Comfort was subsequently deployed to New York City, the Supply team needed to add new processes and adapt to the changes at NMCP.

“We’ve had a few challenges but we tackled them head on,” said Favard. “We had to begin to cross-train, work different shifts, and meet the same demand with fewer people. This has really tested our capabilities but despite minor setbacks, we’ve been able to handle any request that comes across our desk.”

The Supply Department is made up of several divisions, comprised of service members and civilians, which includes the warehouse, Central Supply Division, Biomedical Engineering, Equipment Management, Customer Support, and Contracting.

“We provide all of the supply-related support to the hospital, so we understand that we have a critical role,” said Favard. “I am very proud of my team for all of their hard work, and I am grateful to lead such an outstanding team.”

NMCP’s leadership recognizes the importance of Favard’s work during this time, along with the help of the many divisions that makeup the Material Management Department.

“Cmdr. Favard is the consummate professional,” said Capt. Lisa Mulligan, NMCP’s commanding officer. “He rose to the occasion with COVID in exemplary fashion, and helped NMCP meet the mission of fleet support during this difficult time.”

As the U.S. Navy's oldest, continuously-operating military hospital since 1830, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth proudly serves past and present military members and their families. The nationally-acclaimed, state-of-the-art medical center, along with the area's 10 branch health and TRICARE Prime Clinics, provide care for the Hampton Roads area. The medical center also supports premier research and teaching programs designed to prepare new doctors, nurses and hospital corpsman for future roles in healing and wellness.