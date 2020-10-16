Returning customer reaches $5 million mark in reusable items

Courtesy Photo | Duplin County Sheriff’s Department deputies perform swift water training to prepare...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Duplin County Sheriff’s Department deputies perform swift water training to prepare for future emergencies using inflatable boats previously acquired from DLA Disposition Services at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. Photo by Duplin County Sheriff’s Department see less | View Image Page

Defense Logistics Agency employees at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, recently resumed issuing usable excess property to transfer and donation customers as pandemic restrictions eased, allowing one customer to reach the $5 million mark in property acquired through the agency.



Property Disposal Specialist Sharon Burke at the DLA Disposition Services site said the late September pickup by transfer and donation allowed items with a combined total of more than $320,000 in original acquisition value to find new users and new ways to serve taxpayers. Burke said numerous law enforcement agencies participating in the 1033 program were among those customers and “were glad to finally be able to pick up the property that they had requisitioned.”.



Detective Ben Parrish from the Duplin County Sheriff’s Department was among the law enforcement agents receiving property that day. Burke said Parrish was excited about the property as it brought his department up to the $5 million mark in acquisitions.



“It’s been a phenomenal program for us,” Parrish said. “We've gotten everything from first aid kits to defibrillators in all of our cars. It’s saved at least four lives.”



Parrish said the forklift acquired that day will be used to load Meal Ready to Eat field rations and water during emergencies. A shipping container his department also received has multiple doors that the department will use to store parts for ATV's and other vehicles.



Duplin County has employed much of the $5 million in equipment in past emergencies like Hurricane Florence. Parrish recalled a time during Florence when their modified MRAP was used to rescue victims from high water areas. By the time his deputies arrived to transport an expectant mother, he remembers she was already well on the way to delivery. His deputies trained recently on their inflatable boats to ready for when they were needed again.



The Avery County Sheriff’s Office also received its gear. Burke said they waited the longest between ordering and being able to pick up their items. She also said that federal customers were happy that day as they took home approximately $269,000 worth of items, about 84% of the property issued that day. Among those customers was the Louisiana Federal Property Program at $98,000, the Federal Surplus Property Program in Texas at $80,000 and its counterpart in South Carolina at $74,000.