BATAAN CELEBRATES NAVY’S 245TH BIRTHDAY



By Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Angus Beckles, USS

Bataan (LHD 5) Public Affairs



The amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) celebrated the Navy’s 245th Birthday with a ceremony on the mess decks, Oct.13th.



The celebration was hosted by Bataan’s multi-cultural heritage committee and consisted of a message from the Secretary of the Navy, words from Capt. Bryan Carmichael, Bataan’s commanding officer, and a cake cutting.



“On this birthday, we celebrate a sense of pride in our Navy's history and heritage” said Carmichael. “We celebrate our glorious victories at sea and honor our shipmates who stand and have stood the watch.”



The Navy has remained victorious by carrying on a two-century tradition of being ready to fight and win. Its legacy is centered on what warfighters do in the face of adversity: persevere, dominate, and succeed.



“Our history and heritage forms our identity, telling us who we are and what we stand for,” said Carmichael. “Our core values of honor, courage and commitment have been passed down from our founders, who charged the Navy with the solemn duty to serve as the shield of our republic.”



Since its inception in 1775, the Navy’s victory at sea has been driven by the valor and fighting courage of its Sailors. The Navy conducts missions on all fronts: land, sea and air, and has enabled Sailors to break barriers and do the impossible.



“We have the honor to serve in the greatest maritime fighting force the world has ever seen,” said Carmichael. “We do so with humility, continuing to build upon the framework those fighting Sailors forged before us.”



Before his closing remarks, Carmichael referenced the Navy’s inclusive diverse background and perspectives, and the role that plays in assuring victory at sea.



“Here is to two hundred and forty five years of proud naval heritage, and to many more, happy birthday United States Navy,” said Carmichael.



Bataan is currently homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

