434th MXG Changes Leadership in Dual Ceremony

Col. Arianne Mayberry took command of the 434th Maintenance Group from Col. Gretchen Wiltse during a dual change of command ceremony at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana, July 9.



Col. Larry Shaw, 434th Air Reserve Wing commander, presided over the ceremony which included both the 434th MXG and 434th Mission Support Group change of command.



“Today is a different change of command because we are saying goodbye to Col. [Scott] Russell and thanking him for his service to our country and celebrating his phenomenal career,” said Shaw. We’re moving Col. Wiltze from the maintenance group command to the mission support command and welcoming Col. Arianne Mayberry.”



Formerly the deputy commander for the 434th MXG, after receiving guidon Mayberry became the commander for the group, responsible for successfully executing maintenance operations for 16 assigned KC-135R Stratotanker aircraft in direct support of worldwide operations.



“I need you to know how very important you are to the mission,” said Mayberry. “I could go on and on about your accolades and accomplishments as the group. Really, it’s the fact that your work is so vitally important to this mission.”



Mayberry continued to praise the maintenance group on their ability to keep the mission flying.



“Your work makes planes fly and keeps our citizens safe. Your work ensures that we can refuel and keep at the ready. A force extender invaluable to our nation’s freedom and worldwide peacekeeping mission.” Mayberry continued.



“Your work is the very tip of the spear whether you are a traditional reservist or an ART, air reserve technician, at home station or deployed, whether you are a crew chief, career advisor, specialist, or first shirt, you are very important and never had we needed you to bring your ‘A’ game more. Be ready,” she added.



While Wiltse assumed command of the 434th MSG, she showed her gratitude toward the 434th MXG in a fond farewell.



“You’ve been an awesome team to work with, and I appreciate that,” said Wiltse. “I know that you’ll take care of Colonel Mayberry in the same way that you’ve taken great care of me.”



The 434th MXG is part of the 434th ARW, the largest KC-135R unit in the Air Force Reserve Command. Airmen and aircraft from the 434th ARW routinely deploy around the world in support of the Air Force mission and U.S. strategic objectives.



Stay connected with the 434th ARW on Facebook and Twitter.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2020 Date Posted: 10.16.2020 09:56 Story ID: 381058 Location: GRISSOM AIR FORCE BASE, IN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 434th MXG Changes Leadership in Dual Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.