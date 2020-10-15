Raider Brigade equipment arrives in Korea

Courtesy Photo | Elements of the Raider Brigade, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Elements of the Raider Brigade, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division stationed at Fort Stewart, Georgia, began arriving in Korea as the next rotational armored brigade combat team to support 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division and Eighth Army. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Ross) see less | View Image Page

BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA, SOUTH KOREA 10.15.2020 Courtesy Story 8th Army

Elements of the Raider Brigade, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division stationed at Fort Stewart, Georgia, began arriving in Korea as the next rotational armored brigade combat team to support 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division and Eighth Army.



All Soldiers upon arrival are tested for COVID-19 and conduct a controlled 14-day quarantine as per the USFK and ROK government guidance.



1/3 ABCT's tracked vehicles and other equipment will arrive at the port in Busan. Tracked vehicles will be moved forward to their final destination via the Korean rail system.



The soldiers and equipment from Raider Brigade, will replace 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division from Fort Riley Kansas, which is returning home following a nine month rotational deployment in support of 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division. Like the hand-off nine months ago, 2/1 ABCT, 1 ID will take portions of its equipment back to the U.S., and 1/3 ABCT, will bring some of its equipment to the peninsula.



M1 Abrams tanks and M2 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles are included in the home station equipment. The logistical process allows for proper maintenance and service of the old equipment and aligns our deployed forces with current Army-wide modernization and readiness efforts.



Raider Brigade is the ninth rotational armored brigade to serve in Korea.



The introduction of off-pen units to the Korean Theater of Operations (KTO) exposes more U.S. Soldiers to the operating environment in the Republic of Korea, the region, expands and enhances the partnership between the two Armies and supports the iron-clad ROK-US Alliance.



Eighth Army and 2nd Infantry Division rotational forces are part of the Army's enduring efforts within the Asia-Pacific region, and allow greater responsiveness to better meet theater operational requirements.