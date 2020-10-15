Civil Air Patrol serves the state of Hawaii by operating local missions both in the air and on the ground.



As Air Force’s auxiliary service, their three missions include providing emergency services, aerospace education, and cadet programs.



“People call Civil Air Patrol aviation’s best-kept secret, but we aren’t trying to keep it a secret,” said Master Sgt. Kess Holmes, Hickam Composite Squadron commander, who also works at Pacific Air Forces.



In Hawaii, the CAP is composed of 10 squadrons and 500 members. A major part of the CAP is cadet programs, that teach children ages 12-18, leadership skills, goal setting, time management, and communication skills, along with aerospace studies and the mission of the Air Force and the military.



“Our focus is on the character and ethical well-roundedness of cadets,” said CAP Col. Chantel Lonergam, Hawaii Wing commander. “The program aims to show them what it takes to not only be a good cadet, but a good citizen.”



The CAP plays a major role in providing emergency services. Every CAP member attends Federal Emergency Management Agency and first responder courses to respond to crises. The CAP also works with the U.S. Coast Guard to coordinate search and rescue missions. Additionally, the CAP works with the Air Force, Army, and Navy for various support missions.



In addition to emergency services, CAP flies the coastlines of the Hawaiian Islands to broadcast tsunami and hurricane weather updates and information to remote towns from their aircraft as well as deliver supplies between islands.



Due to Hawaii’s location, the CAP cannot receive immediate help from other states.



“In Hawaii, equipment has to be pre-positioned and members trained and qualified,” said Lonergram. “We have to respond with our local assets.”



While the CAP provides help to the community, Airmen can also assist the CAP. As the Air Force transitions from the Airman Battle Uniforms to Operational Camouflage Pattern uniforms, serviceable ABUs and service dress uniforms may be donated to CAP cadets.



“Uniform donations are an important key in supporting cadets in their desire to grow as an individual,” said Lonergram.



Uniforms may be donated at 10 Hickam Court, Building 2094, on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in a donation bin.



For more information or donate uniforms, contact the Civil Air Patrol at contact.hickam@gmail.com or 808-836-3417.

